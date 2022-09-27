Paris motor show 2022 preview

The Paris motor show returns this year for the first time since 2018, following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

The biennial motor show, which runs in parallel with the Frankfurt motor show, is a hub for several big European car reveals and debuts. It will open its doors to attendees and the world’s key vehicle manufacturers from 17-23 October.

So, what will we see this year? Our comprehensive list previews all the biggest cars we can expect at the Parc des Expositions next month.

Read on for our expected reveals in Paris

Alpine concept

We are eagerly awaiting Alpine’s appearance in Paris, and the French sports car maker has already confirmed it will reveal a new concept on home turf at this year’s show.

It could be a preview of its planned all-electric replacement for the Alpine A110 sports car. The Alpine A110, a key Porsche 718 Cayman rival, will receive an all-electric successor in 2026.

New Dacia branding

Dacia will formally reveal its new brand identity in Paris, featuring a new logo, emblem and khaki green colour scheme. The new branding will appear on all new Dacia cars from the second half of 2022, meaning we’ll see the Dacia Sandero, Dacia Jogger and Dacia Duster all showcasing the firm’s new “simplistic and artful mindset”.

Dacia Manifesto