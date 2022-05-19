Renault Scenic returns as radical EV with hydrogen range extender

Renault will revive the Scenic in 2024 as a bold electric SUV, which it has previewed with a concept car featuring a radical hydrogen-electric powertrain.

Taking up the baton from the MPV built from 1991 to 2022, the new Scenic will sit above the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric SUV in Renault’s EV line-up.

It will be launched with a conventional battery-electric powertrain, but the hydrogen- electric system in the concept reflects Renault’s “broader vision”, with the company citing that the hydrogen propulsion system would become more prevalent beyond 2030 for use in light commercial vehicles.

Design

At 4490mm long, 1900mm wide and 1590mm tall, the Scenic Vision concept is 280mm longer, 120mm wider and 85mm taller than the Mégane E-Tech Electric and has a 135mm-longer wheelbase.

Unlike previous generations of the Scenic, it takes the form of an SUV rather than an MPV.

Renault said the concept is “a modern design with a sustainable underbelly” and showcases sustainability initiatives centred on three main points: environment, safety and inclusion.

The wraparound light bar and slim LED headlights draw a visual link to the Mégane E-Tech Electric, but the striking new light signatures lower down are part of a wider package aimed at giving it a unique – and much more angular – character.

In place of a front grille, the Scenic features a flush panel decorated with a motif based on Renault’s diamond emblem, although it’s unclear whether this will make production.

Electrically operated rear- hinged doors are opened via the touch-sensitive Renault logo on the door, and there’s no B-pillar, which Renault says improves ingress and egress, but these features are unlikely to be included on the final car.