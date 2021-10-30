New Ora Funky Cat touches down at £30,495 with 193-mile range

The quirky Ora Cat – an electric Volkswagen ID 3 rival from Chinese firm Great Wall Motors – is on its way to UK dealerships, and has been renamed the Funky Cat.

It will enter the market in Autumn in limited-run First Edition guise, and the firm claims it has taken more than 6000 registrations of interest.

Prices start from £30,495 (after the government's £1500 EV grant) for the entry-level variant, which comes equipped with a 48kWh battery for a range of 193 miles.

Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, a 360deg camera, LED headlights, 18in allow wheels, wireless phone charging and smartphone mirroring functionality.

Four colours will be available from launch – green, black, red and grey – each with the option of a contrasting roof.

Launched in China in 2018 and confirmed for a European roll-out at the Munich motor show in September last year, the Funky Cat is the newest model from the nascent, EV-only Ora subbrand formed by automotive giant Great Wall Motors (GWM). Six years after pulling the uncompetitive Steed pick-up from sale in the UK, GWM is re-entering the market with models from Ora and the more premium-oriented Wey marque, whose plug-in hybrid Coffee 01 SUV is due to arrive in Europe next year.

What most obviously marks the Cat out from other EVs at this price point is the maximum range of 261 miles that will be offered by future UK-bound variants with a 63kWh battery pack, which is more than double that of the similarly priced Mazda MX-30 and slightly more than even the top-rung Renault Zoe. A mid-rung 58kWh option with a 209-mile range will also be available eventually.

All cars are capable of charging at 80kW from a CCS fast charger, while 6.6kW single-phase and three-phase 11kW AC charging are standard on all models. Power is sent to a motor on the front axle – a drivetrain configuration which Ora bosses believe will aid the car’s popularity on wet UK roads. The motor makes 169bhp and 184lb ft, which sends the Cat from 0-30mph in 3.8sec, 0-62mph in 8.5sec and on to a top speed of 99mph.