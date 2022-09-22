Renault 5 Turbo 3E is 374bhp all-electric drifter

It has been 50 years since the launch of the Renault 5, and to kick off the celebration, a special version of the iconic Turbo 2 has been revealed as a 374bhp electric drifter.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E prototype, which joins the Renault 5 show car, has been created to show that EVs can be fun, said deputy design boss Gilles Vidal, while paying homage to the special sport variants of the French firm’s past.

To do this, three drift modes have been added - something not seen on the original 1980s hot hatch. These program the car to allow for easy drifts, donuts or just quick, “playful” driving.

When one of the drift modes is active, pink, blue and yellow LED stripes flash on the front of the car, adding to the “1980s video-game vibe”.

Want to show your mates your drifting skills? Renault has thought of that too, integrating 10 mounting brackets for cameras, such as GoPros, inside and outside the bodywork.

Drifting is helped by a rigid tubular chassis, a flat base, a roll bar, a carbonfibre body and a wide steering angle.

A deep air inlet on the front of the car aids downforce and cools the battery and a massive wing pushes the rear wheels into the road to keep the car planted.

These wheels are driven by a motor each, combining to produce 374bhp and 516lb ft. They can push the 5 Turbo 3E from 0-62mph in just 3.5se, and all the way to 124mph.