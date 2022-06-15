Dacia Duster, Jogger and Sandero get firm’s new branding

Dacia has revealed a subtle styling overhaul for its entire range of cars, which it has called a “new beginning” for the brand.

The new-look Dacia Sandero, Dacia Jogger and Dacia Duster, available to order from tomorrow (16 June) get a number of changes, with the most notable being a fresh grille design, which is centred by the firm’s minimalistic new DC motif.

Dacia has also added its full brand name to the rear and steering wheel of all models, with other changes including a matt-grey finish on the roof rails and skidplates where applicable.

First deliveries are due in the final quarter of 2022.

Current pricing for the Dacia range begins at £13,959 for the Sandero. Pricing isn't set to change.

The Romanian car maker says the fresh look is part of a “renewal” for itself, adding: “Dacia has changed everything but is still true to the essence of the brand. Beyond a simple shift in design, the new identity embodies commitments for the future and builds on the strongly held values that are behind the Dacia success story.”

Dacia product performance director Lionel Jaillet said: “Dacia changes with the times, as too does its brand image. The fundamentals behind each product are also growing stronger in order to respond to the very real expectations of our clients.

“The new visual identity conveys these messages and makes the brand even more appealing. Today is a new beginning for Dacia.”

These changes will be rolled out across the entire four-car range, which includes the Dacia Spring Electric - a compact urban EV that bosses are “fighting tooth and nail” to bring to the UK.

The new look will also be carried over to the production version of the Bigster SUV – a ruggedly styled rival to the Toyota RAV4 – in 2023, and the next-generation Duster, which is expected to follow around a year later.