Wey Coffee 01 spearheads Chinese brand's UK launch

Chinese firm Wey has shown the Coffee 01 SUV at the Munich motor show, two years after the brand confirmed its intentions to produce and sell vehicles in Europe.

The plug-in hybrid Coffee 01, produced by the premium sub-brand of Baoding-based Great Wall Motors, is driven by a 201bhp 2.0-litre Miller cycle engine mated to twin electric motors positioned on each axle for all-wheel drive.

Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates

Its 40kWh battery offers an electric range of 93 miles and Wey claims a total system output of 469bhp, making the Coffee 01 more powerful than the Volkswagen Touareg R PHEV. A 0-62mph time of less than five seconds is quoted.

Inside, the Coffee 01 features four interior screens, an augmented reality display, face recognition technology and wi-fi, with over-the-air software updates. It also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Beyond the chrome-clad exterior styling, Great Wall highlights the Coffee 01's sustainable, vegan-friendly interior materials as a sign of its "consideration for ecological concerns”.

The Coffee name was chosen as the firm believes the SUV will be “part of global life” as a “global car”. The moniker also refers to Wey’s Coffee Intelligence infotainment connectivity platform.

Wey was founded in 2016 and has since sold more than 400,000 cars. It was created with the ambition of competing with BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the upmarket SUV segment.

Great Wall has topped SUV and pick-up sales in China for the past 11 years. The firm plans to open a European production facility, with the first deliveries of the Coffee 01 targeted for Germany in 2022.

READ MORE

Great Wall Steed review

ID Life concept previews new ID 2 EV at Munich motor show

New 2022 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric brings 292-mile range