BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Wey Coffee 01 spearheads Chinese brand's UK launch
UP NEXT
Mercedes-Benz EQG concept to become electric G-Class by 2025

Wey Coffee 01 spearheads Chinese brand's UK launch

Luxury SUV will offer 93 miles of pure EV range with a total power output of 469bhp
News
2 mins read
6 September 2021

Chinese firm Wey has shown the Coffee 01 SUV at the Munich motor show, two years after the brand confirmed its intentions to produce and sell vehicles in Europe. 

The plug-in hybrid Coffee 01, produced by the premium sub-brand of Baoding-based Great Wall Motors, is driven by a 201bhp 2.0-litre Miller cycle engine mated to twin electric motors positioned on each axle for all-wheel drive. 

Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates

Its 40kWh battery offers an electric range of 93 miles and Wey claims a total system output of 469bhp, making the Coffee 01 more powerful than the Volkswagen Touareg R PHEV. A 0-62mph time of less than five seconds is quoted.

Inside, the Coffee 01 features four interior screens, an augmented reality display, face recognition technology and wi-fi, with over-the-air software updates. It also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. 

Beyond the chrome-clad exterior styling, Great Wall highlights the Coffee 01's sustainable, vegan-friendly interior materials as a sign of its "consideration for ecological concerns”.

The Coffee name was chosen as the firm believes the SUV will be “part of global life” as a “global car”. The moniker also refers to Wey’s Coffee Intelligence infotainment connectivity platform. 

Wey was founded in 2016 and has since sold more than 400,000 cars. It was created with the ambition of competing with BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the upmarket SUV segment. 

Great Wall has topped SUV and pick-up sales in China for the past 11 years. The firm plans to open a European production facility, with the first deliveries of the Coffee 01 targeted for Germany in 2022. 

READ MORE

Great Wall Steed review

ID Life concept previews new ID 2 EV at Munich motor show

New 2022 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric brings 292-mile range

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 September 2021

Ok, first, can someone explain Coffee?, why do Chinese car brands go for words like this to describe a Car?,to us it's a bitter beverage we take with Milk or cream, so, is the Car like that?

manicm 6 September 2021

F-Type ripoff.

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives