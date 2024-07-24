Renault Captur review

From £22,1957

Supermini-based SUV wows with style and tech – but hybrid powertrain has its flaws

The Renault Captur's raison d'être is marrying strong value and dramatic styling with a sensible crossover shape.

Prices start from less than £20,000 - undercutting many rivals such as the Ford Puma, Skoda Kamiq and Nissan Juke. The lines are sharp and up-to-date and its crossover dimensions mean it's similar in size with its sibling model, the Renault Clio, but just that bit taller and easier to get in and out of.

As is the trend on all new Renaults, an oversized ‘lozenge’ badge dominates the Captur’s gently front grille. Chrome brightwork lends it an appealingly upmarket appearance.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The Captur is a popular model, selling more than two million units since its 2013 launch, taking a significant portion of the global B-segment share.

There are two engine choices. The cheapest is a three-cylinder petrol badged TCe 90 and the more expensive offering is a full-hybrid system.

There are also three trim levels to choose from. Evolution is the base; Techno adds heated wing mirrors, Renault's Google-based infotainment (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and 18in alloys; and Esprit Alpine swaps in 19in alloys, two-tone paint schemes and adaptive cruise control.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1196 1600x1067 d1c9ea01 c842 460a acf2 11ae9878200e

The front end is centred on the brand’s new emblem, which has been designed to seem as if it’s pulsating. The lightning bolt-shaped daytime running lights echo the design language used in the Renault Rafale and Renault Scenic.

The Captur is 4239mm long and 1575mm tall. It sits on Renault's CMF-B platform, along with the Clio and Nissan Juke.

The chrome strip makes for a smart-looking dividing line between the body and contrasting-coloured roof.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Suspension comprises a torsion-beam system in the rear and pseudo-MacPherson struts (in which a lower wishbone is fitted and the anti-roll bar done away with) at the front.

INTERIOR

7
Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1192 1600x1067 4775aae1 2312 429e 8500 99a00f9e1231

Open the driver’s side door and the relationship between this Captur and the Clio is immediately recognisable.

Compared with rivals, this feels like one of the more visually appealing cars in its class. Renault says the upgrades make the Captur "modern" and "upmarket”.

The Volkswagen Polo can conjure 950mm of head room and 690mm of leg room – much more than the loftier Captur.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

The centrepiece of the cabin is a new 10.4in, Google-integrated, vertical touchscreen that runs Renault's latest OpenR Link infotainment platform, bringing a raft of new connectivity functions and wireless smartphone mirroring as standard. 

It's quite easy to use, with key areas such as maps, vehicle controls, phone and music pinned at the top. It's much slicker than its laggy predecessor and its bright and clear display makes map reading from the integrated Google Maps a doddle. Physical volume buttons can also be found on the top of the screen, which is a nice touch.

Downsides come in the form of poor rear camera quality, which really lacks what rivals such as Ford and Hyundai offer. 

Renault has – following other car makers – also done away with the climate control dials that once sat below the screen. In its place, as in the Megane, are smaller piano key-style switches that work just as well. The fact that the climate controls are not in the screen itself is a big plus.

Unfortunately, the Captur's interior doesn’t impress consistently under closer tactile inspection; your fingers don’t have to stray too far into the cabin’s lower reaches to discover harder, cheaper-feeling surfaces and fixings.

Our testers found that the shifter for the automatic transmission felt particularly flimsy and brittle, and will loudly recoil and rattle around in its housing if you try to put the car into gear with a quick flick of the wrist. 

For something that will be used so often by the driver, that’s a peculiar oversight in a car in which such trouble has plainly been taken elsewhere to boost perceived quality.

The amount of cabin space in the Captur remains some distance off the class leaders. Our tape measure revealed that the smaller Clio offers 40mm more maximum head room than its larger sibling, although neither feels under-provisioned for it. 

The sunroof fitted to our test car was partly responsible for this deficit, and would be worth avoiding if you’re catering for taller occupants. For the facelifted model, this comes as standard with Esprit Alpine trim.

Yet in our Techno car, which didn’t feature a sunroof, that lack of head space was still prevalent, mainly due to the seats not allowing a low enough seating position for our six-foot tester. During normal situations, this didn’t translate into any major issues, except that some traffic lights can be obscured.

The car’s second row is big enough for taller adults – but only just. Even with the Captur’s sliding rear bench pushed all the way back (it can slide 160cm), there’s still only 680mm of leg room to be found, while head room is a pretty average 920mm. Admittedly, that’s more than you will find in the Clio; and the car’s raised hip point is not to be forgotten when accounting for ease of entry and exit. 

Still, there are at least plenty of useful storage bins and trays dotted around the place. The facelifted car’s upgraded multi-layered console that protrudes from the dash is particularly useful, offering a wireless charging pad and lots of space to stash wallets, phones and keys.

Boot space for the non-hybrid stands at an impressive 484 litres with the back seats in their rearmost position; 616 litres when they are slid forward; and 1275 litres when folded flat. 

The hybrid sacrifices boot space to make room for its drive battery - dropping to just 326 litres with the rear seats in their rearmost position.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1199 1600x1067 ead16a82 135b 41a2 926f 27bc6e6d477c

Just two powertrains are available in the UK. 

First up is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which sends 90bhp through a six-speed manual gearbox. We're yet to test that, but in the Clio we found this engine quiet, well-mannered and up for motorway work.

Keen drivers will find the stability and traction controls overly intrusive but the correlated responses of its steering and chassis make the car easy to position in corners.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The second, more expensive but more powerful and economical unit is Renault's full-hybrid system.

It's badged E-Tech and marries a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4kWh battery and two motors - one to start the car, one to start the engine and smooth out gearchanges. The six-speed automatic is a dog-type 'box without a clutch.

At slow speeds it works well. It trundles beautifully, largely on electric power. During one 60-mile trip, it reckoned it had driven as an EV for 27 miles.

The issues come when you use the accelerator: noise and vibrations multiply but your speed doesn’t. The gearbox loves to hold onto a gear just a touch too long. And when the car is in Sport mode, it loves to shift down with a real thunk.

It’s a very busy system, seemingly always up to something. In traffic it switches between electric and petrol power a lot, and you get the sense that it is quite restless.

The brakes range from a touch too grabby to 'whooah there they are', so it’s hard to modulate, especially in traffic.

RIDE & HANDLING

6
Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1204 1600x1067 245fb7c4 960b 42fb a267 971544acac05

The Captur gets off to a good start in this section simply by being more natural-feeling and intuitive in its handling than a great many of its crossover rivals.

Instead of doing some doomed impression of a bigger, softer-sprung SUV, or setting out to deny its raised ride height entirely and pretending it’s a warm hatchback, the Captur is an agreeable moderate. 

Genuine feel and feedback comes through the classically shaped (read circular) steering wheel.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

It has medium-paced steering with progressive on-centre response that makes it easy to guide along the road, and moderately sprung suspension that, while probably placing it towards the sportier end of the class’s dynamic spectrum, simply makes for good body control and fairly clean, crisp chassis response. 

The steering is on the lighter side, which is good for city driving, but could do with a bit more weight to aid motorway use.

By and large, the car goes where you point it with a pleasing sense of accuracy and linearity; is predictable in most respects; maintains good vertical control of its mass, even at speed; and is governed by stability and traction control electronics that, while always on, intervene discreetly enough so as not to intrude.

Dynamic qualities such as these may seem fairly elementary but they’re not common among a lot of the Captur’s rivals, whose softened, jacked-up suspension and over-assisted controls can make for quite an unintuitive driving experience by comparison.

The Captur is plainly one of the better-handling cars of its ilk yet it still isn’t one an interested driver would really seek out and it stops a way short of engaging its driver when driven quickly.

Like the related Clio, the Captur steers with an intuitive pace and weight that’s well matched to the rate of handling response of its chassis and that makes it easy to place in corners. With the vast majority of drivers in mind, that’s as it should be.

The Captur’s lateral body control is fair, although it does have tendency to slightly tumble onto its outside wheels when cornering.

Its vertical body movements feel as though they’re being monitored too closely, which admittedly makes for a usefully taut primary ride when travelling quickly on rolling stretches of road.

This translates to a slightly brittle ride in town, although not to uncomfortable levels. 

That said, we'd advise against the Esprit Alpine's 19in wheels, which exacerbate the brittleness. With these wheels, on bumpier roads, the Captur felt borderline uncomfortable. Much of the UK has roads comparable with our Oxfordshire route, so it's best to avoid them.

Nevertheless, the driving position is generally pretty good (slight lack of head space aside), thanks to abundant adjustability in the steering column and seat base. The seats themselves err on the softer side of things but provide decent enough support over lengthier drives.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1202 1600x1067 12192479 2a83 4e96 9d35 032580dcfddb

The basic petrol Captur has an official MPG figure of 47.9mpg. We've not completed any testing of this engine in the Captur, but during our long-term test of a Dacia Sandero Stepway we acheived 41.4mpg over 3000 miles.

On a 110-mile mixed route in the Full Hybrid E-Tech, we averaged an indicated 63mpg, which actually beats the factory claim. 

The Captur matches the Volkswagen T-Cross for residual strength on a percentage basis, which is impressive.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Even on a 60-mile M25 slog, the hybrid dipped into 60mpg territory.

VERDICT

7
Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1203 1600x1067 53207ffb 2ea0 49c9 a250 b1f6e74fb307

The Captur is a sensible buy. It succeeds in what it aims to acheive, being a good-value, sharply styled crossover with strong, easy-to-use tech.

It has a load of rivals, though. The Kamiq has more interior space and the Puma's engines are easier to live with, but both are more expensive.

The 60mpg hybrid looks great on paper but is loud and irritating to use.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

If you're sold on the Captur, we would recommend a mid-spec car. Top-spec models cost more but gain little.

Think the hybrid looks good? Make sure to test drive before buying. It's not the easiest thing to drive smoothly.

