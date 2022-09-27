BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 DS 3 drops Crossback tag, EV gains range and power
UP NEXT
New 2023 Peugeot e-208 to offer up to 248 miles of range

2022 DS 3 drops Crossback tag, EV gains range and power

High-riding supermini gets a simpler name, a subtle new look and an improved electric offering
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
27 September 2022

DS has lifted the covers on an updated version of its DS 3 crossover, bringing sleeker styling and a revised electric powertrain boosting range and power.

The visual changes amount to a nip-and-tuck in line with the alterations made to the larger DS 7: replacing the curved daytime running lights with the angular signature from the DS 4 and slightly slimming the headlights.

The most significant differences come under the skin. As with the Peugeot e-208, which uses the same CMP platform, the electric E-Tense version of the DS 3 has been given an uprated powertrain, increasing power from 134bhp to 154bhp. Its battery has grown from 45kWh (usable capacity) to 50.8kWh (usable), increasing the official range from 200 miles between charges to almost 250 miles.

Related articles

Given that this powertrain – first announced for the upcoming Peugeot e-308 – has already been adapted for the e-208 and the DS 3, it's likely that it will also soon be deployed in the Vauxhall Corsa-e supermini.

A petrol engine is also offered in the 3 in 99bhp and 128bhp flavours, the former available only with a six-speed manual gearbox but the latter optionally paired with an eight-speed automatic.

A 128bhp diesel is also offered in Europe but was previously dropped from the UK line-up.

Inside, the new 3 gets an updated 10.3in infotainment touchscreen running the DS Iris software, divided up into personalisable widgets.

A new Performance Line trim has been added to the line-up, blacking out the 3’s chrome and adding the Lacquered Grey paint from the DS 7 E-Tense 4x4 360. However, it doesn't get the DS Performance tweaks from that model, which included a lower ride height, a wider track and additional wheel camber.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

As with the 7, the Crossback moniker has been dropped. A spokesman for DS told Autocar this was because the DS 3 supermini is no longer sold alongside the crossover, leaving the name redundant.

European prices for the 3 start at €30,100 (£26,836), rising to €33,100 (€29,526) for a 128bhp petrol-powered model, and €41,700 (£37,198) for the E-Tense EV.

Final UK pricing will be announced in the coming weeks. 

This puts the petrol 3 roughly in line with premium alternatives including the Audi Q2 and Volkswagen T-Roc.

The E-Tense, on the other hand, will trade blows with accomplished alternatives including the Kia Niro EV.

French order books have already opened. Deliveries are likely to begin by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 27 September 2022

Like the outside, the inside?, not so much, it just looks odd, nothing to do with generations, it just odd to have buttons that aren't round or square.

Latest Drives

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives