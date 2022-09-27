2022 DS 3 drops Crossback tag, EV gains range and power

DS has lifted the covers on an updated version of its DS 3 crossover, bringing sleeker styling and a revised electric powertrain boosting range and power.

The visual changes amount to a nip-and-tuck in line with the alterations made to the larger DS 7: replacing the curved daytime running lights with the angular signature from the DS 4 and slightly slimming the headlights.

The most significant differences come under the skin. As with the Peugeot e-208, which uses the same CMP platform, the electric E-Tense version of the DS 3 has been given an uprated powertrain, increasing power from 134bhp to 154bhp. Its battery has grown from 45kWh (usable capacity) to 50.8kWh (usable), increasing the official range from 200 miles between charges to almost 250 miles.

Given that this powertrain – first announced for the upcoming Peugeot e-308 – has already been adapted for the e-208 and the DS 3, it's likely that it will also soon be deployed in the Vauxhall Corsa-e supermini.

A petrol engine is also offered in the 3 in 99bhp and 128bhp flavours, the former available only with a six-speed manual gearbox but the latter optionally paired with an eight-speed automatic.

A 128bhp diesel is also offered in Europe but was previously dropped from the UK line-up.

Inside, the new 3 gets an updated 10.3in infotainment touchscreen running the DS Iris software, divided up into personalisable widgets.

A new Performance Line trim has been added to the line-up, blacking out the 3’s chrome and adding the Lacquered Grey paint from the DS 7 E-Tense 4x4 360. However, it doesn't get the DS Performance tweaks from that model, which included a lower ride height, a wider track and additional wheel camber.