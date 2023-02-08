Dacia Sandero review

From £14,2008

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

While much of the rest of the car industry has been floundering, Romanian budget brand Dacia has been soaring during the past 10 years, and its biggest-selling model is this, the Dacia Sandero supermini. 

The Sandero arrived in third-generation form at the end of 2020, bringing fresh styling, more practicality, slightly higher equipment levels and a new platform with it but keeping much the same value positioning that it had before. Ever since then, it has vied to be Europe’s best-selling new car and has never missed the podium in any full calendar year yet, finally hitting top spot in 2024.

In a simple sense, it’s not hard to see why it might be so popular. Even in our inflation-ravaged times, you can buy one outright in entry-level trim for less than £14,500.

But that bargain price is no longer the top and bottom of this car’s appeal – far from it. It is, for starters, no longer the basic, bare, austere proposition it was a decade ago, when British buyers first got to know it in second-generation form. This version of the car has taken significant strides on exterior style, and interior equipment and material specification, to a level at which it can compete and compare with more expensive superminis as an everyday ownership proposition on pretty level terms.

There’s a choice of petrol engines to be had in a car, as well as an appealing LPG-powered Bi-Fuel version for those who want a realistic alternative route to economical low-carbon motoring than electrification; there are both manual and CVT automatic gearboxes; and there’s a higher-riding Dacia Sandero Stepway version if you want that extra bit of toughness and convenience, which we've covered off in a separate review.

So, do you really need to spend more than this on a new ‘sub-compact’ car in 2025? Read on to find out.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review rear light 07

This Sandero appeared in 2020. Dacia tweaked its grille and interior design slightly towards the end of 2022, changing its corporate badge logo but leaving almost everything else about the car unchanged. And then it added a new mid-tier trim level - Journey - to the range in early 2024, alongside a new range-topping 109bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a CVT gearbox option.

Unlike its predecessor, this Sandero has convenience features – niceties, if you like. A reach-and-rake adjustable steering wheel; LED headlights; even a touchscreen infotainment system (on certain trim levels). Okay, it’s easy to be flippant about these sorts of things, but they serve to show just how much Dacia has overhauled the Sandero. It may be the UK’s cheapest car and it’s still called the Sandero, but it’s a total contrast between this version and the previous (2013-2020) Sandero.

This car sits on Renault's CMF-B platform. That means it shares its underpinnings with the Renault Clio and benefits from greater body rigidity with less weight. We will get to what all that means in a tick, but here’s a teaser: it’s good news.

Although the car’s overall dimensions remain the same, the track is a useful 41mm wider and the wheelbase is 15mm longer than those of the previous model. Coupled with the car’s sharper styling and little touches like the chrome on the grille, this makes the new Sandero less frumpy than before, bringing its style intent closer to mainstream rivals like the Skoda Fabia.

Most versions are powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, but the Bi-Fuel is a little different. It has an adapted 99bhp 1.0-litre turbo triple that can run on either petrol or liquefied petroleum gas and has entirely separate ‘twin’ fuelling systems for both. So in addition to its a 50-litre petrol tank in its usual place, there’s a 40-litre LPG tank where the spare wheel should be. LPG is cheaper to buy than petrol and emits less CO2, and power and torque are up over running on petrol, too.

However, you can’t find LPG everywhere in the UK, and the car doesn’t run as economically on LPG as it will on petrol: this car can officially run at 39.8mpg on it versus 52.3mpg on petrol. Still, fill both tanks and you might get 800 miles out of them combined, which could make the Sandero Bi-Fuel the longest-range small car on sale.

INTERIOR

8
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review dash 01

The Sandero’s increased wheelbase means rear-seat passengers get more leg room. There’s a very competitive amount of passenger and luggage space on offer here - which, when you consider that this is a B-segment supermini that costs less than some A-segment city cars (Kia Picanto, Hyundai i10, Toyota Aygo X) is a real selling point. This is a small, cheap car but one big enough for adults to travel in the back row in relative comfort. 

But the big news in the cabin is the frankly staggering uptick in quality. It actually looks like someone has taken some care now, where the previous Sandero looked and felt cheap and drab.

Granted, there are no soft-touch plastics, but the padded cloth running around the cabin lifts the ambience (who ever thought we would be talking about that in a Sandero?) and even the air vents look as if they’ve had a once-over from a stylist. Previously, this car seemed like it was made to look and feel cheap to hammer home the value aspect. This time, it’s a different attitude and sense of quality, and you can tell.

The car’s central, dominant 8.0in touchscreen looks smart; and although navigating it is via a process entirely devoid of physical buttons, there is at least a handy set of stereo controls behind the steering wheel.

This infotainment system is standard on the mid-level Expression-trim cars, while Essential-trim base models have to make do with Media Control, which is basically just your smartphone wedged in the dashboard. 

But we shouldn’t be flippant: reasoning that everyone has a smartphone these days, Dacia feels that even if you can’t stretch to the top-spec trim, you will still want to run a navigation tool safely, so it offers a Media Control app as a free download for your phone as well as somewhere to keep said phone within easy reach. We haven’t tried it out yet, but the theory seems sensible.

Meanwhile, the 8.0in touchscreen setup of mid- and upper-tier models has wired smartphone mirroring as standard. And on upper-trim models, a factory sat-nav system and a six-speaker stereo upgrade are included.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review engine 01

There are now three engines to choose from in the Sandero. The entry-level SCe 65 petrol was deleted from the UK range in 2022 but the turbocharged TCe 90 and TCe 110 continue, and the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel shows that Dacia remains keen to promote LPG as an alternative fuel (although, given the wider current push for electrification, it’s difficult to see this as a long-term strategy). So power ranges from 89bhp to 109bhp and, in the case of our TCe 90 car, rests at 89bhp with 118lb ft of torque, the latter from a useful 2100rpm. An electric version is due in 2028.

Getting from 0-62mph takes a leisurely 11.7sec in the cheapest Sandero (in the old SCe 65, it was a glacial 16.7sec). In the TCe 90, it’s worth sticking to between 2000-4000rpm on the rev counter. Below that the car feels a bit gutless and above that it just shouts more without delivering much more meaningful shove. It’s a thrummy little three-cylinder engine, though – not the most refined but happy enough as you shift between the gears.

The manual lever is shorter now and has a less rubbery action than of old. It’s still not as precise-feeling as some but is perfectly acceptable, given the Sandero’s price.

In the Bi-Fuel version, meanwhile, the engine fizzes away in similar fashion when running on petrol, and is a touch more responsive in LPG mode, and otherwise everything else is entirely the same. 

Refinement isn’t as good as in the plushest superminis, but neither is the price - and honestly that’s fine.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review front corner 10

Remember the CMF platform we mentioned earlier? Not only has it helped make the Sandero more spacious, but it has also made it handle better. 

Grip levels are improved, the car rolls less than the old one and it’s more comfortable, flowing across the asphalt more easily and with some suppleness and at least a little isolation from the road surface below. 

This is no Ford Fiesta in terms of its adjustability through the steering and throttle. But again, considering the price of the Sandero, it can be hustled along far more quickly than you would have thought, and with some enjoyment for the driver also.

Alternatively, you can just mooch about easily and agreeably around town, not suffering any particular nasty cheap-car dynamic compromises and enjoying plenty of boosty, torquey drivability from the engine, which pulls the car’s longish gear ratios easily and makes it surprisingly economical and peculiarly well-suited to longer trips.

It’s a night-and-day improvement over the previous Sandero, to the point that a long journey in this thing is no longer a daunting prospect. It’s modern-feeling, simple, pleasant motoring done pretty thoroughly. With the right road, it could even be a pleasure.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

10
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review front tracking 03

The obvious place to start here is with seven digits: £14,200 as these words were written, which is the Sandero Essential’s recommended UK retail price without metallic point. The UK’s next-cheapest full-size supermini is the MG 3 (which costs a little over £16k), while the very cheapest new Clios and Vauxhall Corsas start north of £18k and plenty of superminis can’t be had for less than £20k.

A price like that translates into manufacturer-backed PCP deals from about £135-a-month (so your annual holiday hire car will be considerably more expensive pro-rata).

Meanwhile, the Bi-Fuel model costs no more than the entry-level TCe 90 and a CVT auto comes in at mid-level trim at a £1500 premium.

The Sandero's standard warranty is three years/60,000 miles but can be extended up to six years/100,000 miles at extra cost, with main dealer servicing packages also available on the car from £5 a month.

Meanwhile, Dacia added the mandatory driver assistance technologies that EU law dictated it fit from 2024 without raising its price. So even entry-level Sandero Essentials get speed limit monitoring, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking and driver monitoring systems as standard (as well as rear parking sensors and automatic headlights). Even better, the car uses the same ‘My Safety Perso’ system to corral and organise your own preferences for the ADAS, which allows you disable their most annoying tendencies at the touch of a single button.

VERDICT

8
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review front static 04

What’s most impressive about the Sandero is how little it makes you suffer for its bargain price tag. 

We all knew that Dacia could offer a cheap, value-driven car better than anyone, but now, dare we say it, it’s also beginning to provide a suggestion of a desirable product, especially when you take into account that it still charges bargain prices.

It’s not quite value created out of thin air, because the old Sandero cost from less than £6000 up until the middle of the last decade, but it's certainly a more palatable value compromise.

The Sandero used to appeal simply because it cost little; now it’s likeable simply because it’s a really good car and still a rather unfathomable bargain.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

