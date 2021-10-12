BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV edges closer to 2023 launch
Toyota and Lexus shock with reveal of 15 new electric cars

New Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV edges closer to 2023 launch

Premium SUV starts winter testing shortly after the reveal of closely related EQE saloon
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
15 December 2021

The forthcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has begun winter testing ahead of an anticipated unveiling next year. 

The model, which will be twinned with the recently revealed EQE saloon in the German firm’s line-up of EQ-badged electric vehicles, was officially confirmed by Mercedes earlier this year with the release of a series of teaser images of a development prototype in camouflage.

The EQE SUV was first spied testing by Autocar in the middle of last year, but the new spy shots show a number of developments from both those images and the more recent official pictures. 

The grille area of the SUV is free of camouflage wrap, with a simple black covering instead that is likely to allow the sensors housed in the unit to be tested properly. The new photos also show a more stylised alloy wheel design, most likely conceived to help improve aerodynamic efficiency by reducing drag.

The EQE SUV has been in development at Mercedes-Benz under the internal codename X294. Unlike the current EQC SUV, the new model will be based on the bespoke electric MEA (or EVA2) platform, and is being lined up to rival the Tesla Model X and BMW iX3.

The recent confirmation of the EQE in saloon and SUV form and the forthcoming EQS SUV will expand Mercedes-Benz’s line-up of EQ models to eight. The firm has already launched the EQA, EQB and EQC SUVs, the EQS luxury saloon and the EQV van. Mercedes has pledged to launch 10 fully electric vehicles by 2025, one of which will be the recently confirmed electric EQG off-roader.

Power and torque are expected to eclipse the 402bhp and 564lb ft of the EQC. Crucially, the driving range should increase significantly, too. The target for the EQE saloon is 373 miles, although the SUV’s reduced aerodynamic efficiency may reduce this. The EQC’s range is currently quoted at between 231 and 259 miles, depending on specification.

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz ECQ 2019 review - hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes’ first proper electric car hits a competitive mark dynamically and might exceed rivals for comfort and refinement. Big appeal for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy; maybe a touch less for the interested driver

Read our review
Jeremy 13 October 2021

Yuk - those slashes near the top of the doors (assuming they're not part of the disguise) just don't work.

Saucerer 12 October 2021
If Mercedes' other recent bespoke EVs are anything to by, expect the styling of the EQE to be an amorphous blob with no hint of identity of character.
scrap 23 July 2020

EVs don't have a greater need

EVs don't have a greater need for aerodynamic efficiency. That's just rubbish. They do seem to be prioritising it though as range anxiety encourages makers to eke every km they can out of the batteries. Shame they didn't prioritise this a decade ago, we could have stopped millions of tonnes of CO2 being pumped into the atmosphere. Or, of course, customers could have bought an estate car - sadly, this format seems increasingly endangered.

