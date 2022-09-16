Dacia Manifesto concept is featherweight all-terrain buggy

Dacia has previewed a whole series of new features it hopes to offer on its future models on a bold new concept car that’s set to star at next month’s Paris motor show.

The Dacia Manifesto concept is a rugged off-road buggy, similar in size and style to the Ariel Nomad. While the two-seater is not a direct preview for any future model, it is a statement of intent of how the brand sees itself evolving, as well as a technological showcase for the brand in what it calls a “lab for ideas” - hence the Manifesto name.

Dacia design director David Durand said the new concept was a “super compact open air vehicle blended in with nature. It’s a great way to brainstorm ideas without the pressure of production”.

The new concept car coincides with a new brand mission for Dacia to switch from being “simple and affordable to more appealing and desirable, with cars chosen as people want them”, according to CEO Denis Le Vot, “but still chosen for being essential”.

Dacia’s advanced design chief Romain Gauvin told Autocar that work on the concept only began in January. The Manifesto is also a response to Dacia’s growing appeal among those who enjoy outdoor pursuits and active lifestyles.

It has no windows, doors or even a windscreen, and Dacia claims it is excellent to drive off-road thanks to four-wheel drive, large wheels and tyres, a raised ride height and “a body built to withstand the toughest terrain”.

Airless tyres are one feature on the Manifesto that Dacia is actively known to be working on for production. The 850mm tyres are puncture proof and designed to last the life of the vehicle.

The car is completely waterproof, allowing the interior to be hosed out when it gets dirty. The seat coverings are also removable, and once removed they can be used as sleeping bags.