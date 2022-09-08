Jeep Avenger is electric baby SUV bound for UK next year

Jeep will launch an electric entry-level SUV early next year – the smallest it has ever produced – and it will be followed by a further three EVs bound for Europe by 2025.

Called the Avenger, the baby electric Jeep will look to draw new customers to the US brand – now part of the giant Stellantis group – in Europe, with a particular focus on younger, female buyers.

It will be joined on the continent by the range-topping Wagoneer S premium SUV and extreme, off-road-focused Recon (both electric, and will get US launches first), with a final, as yet unannounced electric model to come – which CEO Christian Meunier has described as a look into the future of the brand.

The Avenger itself has been built around the “right size” for Europe, head of Jeep’s European arm Antonella Bruno said.

“What makes it different is its capabilities,” said Bruno, confirming the car will be “equal or better than” the larger Jeep Renegade 4xe when used off road.

The Avenger will launch in the first half of next year (an exact date will be confirmed in October) and use a new version of Stellantis’s ECMP platform – the current version of the architecture is used for EV and combustion versions of the similarly sized Vauxhall Mokka and DS 3 Crossback. This will give it “impressive” ground clearance, Jeep said, with segment-topping breakover and approach angles. A large boot and modern interior will also look to attract a new customer base, Bruno added.

Power will come from the group’s 94bhp motors, with either two or four fitted depending on the variant’s configuration. Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions will be offered. Range is claimed to be 248 miles. Orders will open on 17 October.