How to fix Formula 1, according to Autocar

Formula 1 bosses are putting the finishing touches to a new technical rules package for the 2021 season on, with the aim to create betterlooking, faster cars that also produce better racing.
But the development of the rules has been a drawn-out process, with plenty of argument about what F1’s biggest problems are – and how to solve them. To help, our writers and readers set out how they’d fix the sport, while Autocar’s in-house designer Ben Summerell-Youde brings to life his vision for an F1 car for 2021.
F1 has become too predictable. In the past 132 grands prix, three teams have taken victories: Mercedes-AMG (87 wins), Red Bull (27) and Ferrari (18). Sure, F1 has usually been dominated by a handful of teams, but there was always that race where things went crazy and a midfielder won (hello, Olivier Panis). Now the cars are too reliable, so let’s restrict the use of expensive materials, pit-to-car telemetry and other bits so they break a bit more. We can also add unpredictability elsewhere.
Currently, every race weekend follows a pattern: three days, three practice sessions, qualifying, a race of 200 miles or two hours. Why not vary the length of some races? For example: because the Italian GP lasts around 1hr 15min due to Monza’s high-speed nature, we can add 100 miles to the length and still be done in two hours (bonus: more chance of reliability issues). And if we turned the Singapore GP into a one-hour sprint, would anyone really mind? Also, have you ever seen anyone in the grandstands for Bahrain GP practice? Me neither, so let’s try some two-day events: practice and qualify Saturday, race Sunday. Heck, let’s try a double-header – half-point sprint race, then a longer ‘feature’ race.
Some races (including the British GP) don’t need to be messed with, but a few mixed-up events per year would add variety for fans and force teams out of their comfort zones – making it more likely they get things wrong. That, in turn, would add a dose of unpredictability. - James Attwood
clutch peddle, gear lever... simples
It's a petrol head sport, so needs naturally aspirated engine, clutch peddles and gear levers.
naturallly asperated engines would reduce costs enormously, each team could/should have it's own engine.
drop wings entirely - adopt skirts and a (Gordon Murry) fan instead.
no more play dough tyres.
make the cars smaller again
Old But not yet Dead
Tyres and overtaking zones
Remember the days when tyre choice was fully up to the teams and drivers..? Some may go for a whole race on one set, or mix them up, hard on left , softer on the right. Why have this false ridiculous rule forcing cars to use two different compounds. Each driver chose the best solution for his car and style. We need two compounds only for the whole season , plus wets, and let teams use them how they want. Surely a cheaper option, They could remain consistent year to year and not waste millions each year ruining true racing.
There is nothing exciting about watching a rear wing flap open and a car go sailing past a disadvantaged opponent. I used to enjoy the skill of someone holding back an opponent as much as the skill of a driver attempting the overtake. It also had the advantage of allowing the chasing pack to catch the protagonists up front.
Nothing would be better though than properly designed tracks with enforceable track limits , and consequences for exceeding them to be introduced and imposed consistently.
Citytiger
Old But not yet Dead wrote:
Agreed, I also dont agree with the monopoly of Pirelli, why not let other manufacturers produce tyres, as long as they meet certain parameters, whats the problem, if Goodyear or Michelin or who ever want in on the act, why not.
Ravon
Frankel - spot-on
On this occasion , couldn’t agree more with Mr Frankel’s cure .
