How to fix Formula 1, according to Autocar

The tracks? Rubbish. Well, some of them (ahem, Paul Ricard). Actually, the newer ones – Austin, Singapore, Baku – are kinda cool. And despite itself, F1 still hasn’t abandoned Silverstone, Spa and Monza. Those calling the shots look out gormlessly from their bubble (how we’d all just love to take a pin to that). As for the teams, they’re opportunistic entities driven by gimlet-eyed self-interest and an unquenchable need for power. The bosses and engineers? Egoists, one and all – and they’ll do anything for a tenth. They’re mostly quite odd, too.

So, F1 in need of a fix? What’s new? It always has been – and it’s so complex, so inbred, so riven with greed, it always will be. Which is kind of why I love it. And that makes me odd, too. - Damien Smith

Every weeknight, at around 10 past 10, when the lead news story on the News at Ten has ended and it moves onto some hypothetical Brexit scenario and a question on it being avoided by a politician, I go channel flicking. Usually I end up at channel 406: Sky F1. At that time of night, Classic F1 is on. A race at random from the past 20 years or so in its entirety, always a belter, always making me stay up far beyond my bedtime. The other night I realised what all the classics had in common: rain.

Show to fix F1? Make it rain. Every single race, preferably with a dry spell in the middle, and then more rain. Expect the recent wet-dry 2019 German Grand Prix to end up on that channel for nailing the brief. Clearly, every race can’t be held in the Lake District, so what has the next biggest impact on grip after rain? Tyres.

Generally, I find F1 far too inward looking, and not approachable enough for outsiders, as discussions needing to be had on tyres show. Yet to improve the racing, F1 has to do something to significantly improve the durability of tyres while reducing mechanical grip to allow drivers to race hard lap after lap without ever having to conserve them, and sliding around in the process. - Mark Tisshaw

F1 has forgotten whom it is for. It’s not for the teams, the drivers, the circuit owners or the rights holders. It’s for the fans who pay for it. If F1 bothered to ask them, the response would be near enough unanimous: cut costs and downforce, increase mechanical grip, make the cars more difficult to drive, make mistakes have consequences. Bin the hybrids and turbos and, if the big money and manufacturers go with them, let ’em go. Make it a sport again. Make it about the drivers again: they are our heroes, not their cars.

There is nothing revolutionary in these thoughts – indeed, they’ve been parroted a million times by a thousand people over a period of time measurable in decades. F1 heard it all, and listened to none. No one, save car manufacturers, cares about F1 being a technology showcase. We care about real racing conducted on the track not in the pits, in cars that look and sound amazing, driven by drivers whosetalent is the most influential component of success.