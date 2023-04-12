Shanghai motor show 2023: full report and gallery

China’s first motor show since Covid restrictions were finally lifted will take place next month in Shanghai, with a number of new cars expected to make their first public appearances.

Auto Shanghai, which began in 1985, is scheduled to host unveilings from global brands such as Polestar, Porsche and Smart and home-grown ones including BYD and Xpeng when it returns on 18 April.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect to see:

The German giant's MEB-based rival to the Tesla Model 3 made its UK debut on 17 April in Birmingham and will be unveiled in production-ready guise at Shanghai. It is the sixth EV in Volkswagen's ID range and, in time, will become the firm's only model in Europe's ever-shrinking D-segment. Volkswagen say it is designed specifically 'for long distances' and will become available in Pro and Pro S trims. It's set to enter UK showrooms by the end of 2023 with a WLTP range of 435 miles, a price tag of around £50,000, 282bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.0sec. An estate version is due to arrive later.

BMW XM Red Label

The most powerful hybrid SUV on the market will make its official debut in Shanghai. It comes as a uniquely-styled, 738bhp SUV that will do 0-62mph in 3.8sec. The £170,860 Red Label builds on the regular XM's 644bhp powertrain with the addition of an upgrade package for its V8 - it now produces 94bhp more than the standard car's V8. With this upgrade to the combustion engine, its electric-only range is now 47-52 miles and will reach a top speed, in electric mode, of 87mph. Derestricted and with the optional M Driver’s Package, it will reach a top speed of 180mph.

China's answer to the Audi R8 comes as a £122,100 sports coupé with an electric motor powering each wheel to deliver a 0-62mph time of less than 2.0sec. While not much has been disclosed about the U9, we can confirm that it uses EV technology developed by BYD itself and was styled by Wolfgang Egger, the former Alfa Romeo and Audi design boss.

The Aceman will be Mini's first bespoke EV and its most important model. It will arrive in 2025 to fill the gap between the Mini Cooper hatchback and the Mini Countryman SUV. It will be available for the public to view in concept guise at Shanghai. Using Mini's first new name since Paceman in 2012, the Aceman is said to be the car that "ticks all the boxes" yet will still be largely similar to the concept when it enters production.