Two new compact Jaguar SUVs on the cards, tipped to use BMW platform

BMW architecture could underpin a new entry-level Jaguar SUV and crossover coupé – plus future baby Land Rover, next-gen Evoque and Discovery Sport
by Hilton Holloway
12 August 2019

Jaguar is plotting two small crossovers to grow its SUV family as it looks to bolster waning sales – and they could ultimately be built on BMW platforms as part of increasing ties between the two firms

The deal between the two companies, which started with joint work on electric drive unit (EDU) development, also opens up the prospect of the introduction of a new entry-level Land Rover model alongside next-generation versions of the recently replaced Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport built off the BMW architecture. 

The blossoming alliance between Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and BMW has already expanded. Autocar sources have recently revealed that the German car maker is set to supply JLR with four and six-cylinder internal combustion engines in both standard and hybrid form. 

That move to sharing engines has now opened the real possibility that JLR and BMW are aligning themselves to take a much bigger step: sharing an advanced small car platform. 

A pair of super-economical baby Jaguars – already in the early stages of development pending a green light for production in the middle of the next decade – could now be based on BMW’s new FAAR platform for front-wheel-drive models

The two new models are expected to be a small SUV and a similarly sized coupé crossover and they are likely to carry the ‘Pace’ name as part of the firm’s SUV family. 

In addition, the next-generation Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport models, which are due in the second half of the next decade, could be sibling vehicles to the next-generation Mini Countryman and BMW X1 models in a further deepening of the alliance. 

An expansion into platform sharing also opens the way for JLR to build the long-rumoured entry-level Land Rover model, which, as Autocar revealed early last year, could revive the Freelander name. 

The BMW deal 

Meeting challenging EU CO2 fleet regulations by 2025 is a race against time for JLR. The company is hampered by a collapsing market in China as well as massive investments in the new MLA architecture for its larger models, factory refits and the launch of a number of new models. The firm lost £395 million in the last financial quarter but believes those new models will boost fortunes. These include the reborn Land Rover Defender, electric Jaguar XJ, fifth-gen Range Rover, new Jaguar J-Pace SUV, and a new electric Range Rover crossover. 

Jaguar Land Rover's survival bid: five new cars in two years

The engine collaboration came hot on the heels of the surprise announcement in June about plans for JLR and BMW to co-operate on the development of powertrains for future pure-electric and electrified vehicles. 

When that deal was announced, Nick Rogers, JLR’s engineering chief, said: “It was clear from discussions with BMW Group that both companies’ requirements for next-generation EDUs to support this transition have significant overlap, making for a mutually beneficial collaboration.” 

The enforced move towards electrification is proving extremely expensive for even the most profitable of car makers. Even Mercedes-Benz is seeing premium profit margins vanish because of the cost of new platforms and electrification. 

Autocar’s source claimed that the latest move beyond EDUs and into sharing engines is intended to allow JLR to reduce its investment in its own Ingenium engine range. That would then allow the company to re-allocate resources to the huge costs involved in what JLR calls ‘ACES’ (autonomous, connected, electric, shared) technology for future vehicles. 

In truth, most models bigger than a city car will probably have to be plug-in hybrids to meet the 2025 and 2030 EU emissions regulations – and that’s why the prospect of JLR sharing the new BMW FAAR platform is now on the agenda. 

The FAAR platform 

BMW’s FAAR architecture, seen most recently on the new BMW 1 Series, has been designed to accommodate petrol, hybrid and full-electric powertrains. 

The FAAR transverse-engined architecture will in time underpin all front-wheel-drive BMW models and Mini’s entire range. Using it would dig JLR out of a significant future hole caused by the lack of a modern, compact, hybrid platform for 2025 and beyond. 

Adding JLR’s current small and medium volumes of 250,000 to BMW’s 850,000 or so production of front-drive vehicles will be seen as a handy boost. It would also integrate FAAR family production at BMW’s Oxford plant and JLR’s Halewood facility, which would be backed up by engine and battery production at Hams Hall and electric motor production in Wolverhampton. 

With the addition of two small Jaguars and a baby Land Rover, FAAR platform volumes could approach 1.5 million annually by 2025. 

The FAAR architecture looks like a good fit for JLR because it is expected to span cars sized between 4.2m and 4.6m in length. Smaller FAAR-based cars are unlikely because the need to package batteries in the new models means there’s a minimum length for the architecture. 

For example, today’s Discovery Sport (4.6m) is almost the same length as the current BMW 2 Series Grand Tourer. A Mini Countryman is 4.3m long and a Range Rover Evoque 4.37m. 

The recently launched second-generation Evoque and updated Discovery Sport are both built on JLR’s Premium Transverse Architecture, which, even though it has been developed to accommodate electrified powertrains, is still an updated version of an older platform. Using BMW’s more modern FAAR platform would potentially offer great economies of scale, reducing production costs. 

The new models

Although details are very thin on the ground, the new baby Land Rover is likely to be an urban-focused – although still highly capable – compact off-roader inspired by the looks of the new Defender. This potentially Freelander-badged car would be able to trace its roots back to the DC100 concept of 2011, which found favour for its fun, compact design but not as a replacement for the Defender, as it was originally intended. 

The two Jaguars are also likely to be crossovers, one more coupé-like than the other and both sold as part of the Pace SUV family. Inspiration for the lower-roofed new Jaguar might come from the 2003 R-D6 hatchback concept, the first Jaguar design of ex-design boss Ian Callum. The names A-Pace, B-Pace, C-Pace and D-Pace are all available to Jaguar. 

All three potential models are expected to be priced from around £24,000 and all will be hybrid. Most of the variants will use plug-in technology as part of the move to reduce JLR’s fleet CO2. 

The key date for the three new vehicles – as well as the third-generation Evoque and Discovery Sport – will be 2025, when the next round of strict and rigorously enforced EU fleet CO2 regulations come into force. 

Stricter emissions rules

At the moment, JLR has a derogation from meeting next year’s 95g/km CO2 EU fleet target, but by 2025, it is likely to be required not only to reduce the average CO2 output of its vehicles to just 80g/km but also ensure that around 15% of its annual output are pure-electric or long-distance plug-in vehicles. 

If that sounds difficult, from 1 June 2021, the European Commission also intends to use real-world information to monitor actual fuel and energy use. Makers will be expected to supply a model’s VIN details, data on fuel or electrical energy used and the total distance travelled. The EU plans to use the VIN and real-world CO2 emissions to produce a running report of each manufacturer’s compliance every October. 

By comparing the EU CO2 requirement of each maker with the real-world CO2 usage of its vehicles, the EU intends to put significant pressure on car makers to cut energy use. This might prompt car manufacturers to work on methods of restraining driver behaviour in ways that reduce fuel consumption. 

It’s clear this potential JLR and BMW alliance is a product of the immense pressure being placed on all manufacturers by European law makers. But JLR and BMW will be the first of many deep technological alliances driven by CO2 laws.

JLR cars that could use BMW platforms

Jaguar’s small SUV 

Shorter and lower than today’s E-Pace (which is heading towards becoming Jaguar’s current best-seller), the baby SUV will be more modern and sophisticated in its styling than the entry-level Land Rover, with strong shades of the I-Pace to its appearance and feel. 

Jaguar’s small crossover coupé 

Potentially a curvaceous cousin to the BMW X2, a truly small upmarket Jaguar five-door could tap into the female market. Like Aston Martin, Jaguar has the eye of female buyers but has rarely served up properly targeted vehicles. 

Land Rover 80

A compact entry-level Land Rover, priced from around £24,000, will be launched as a stylish family-friendly five-door, with expressive styling inspired by the original 1948 Land Rover and the new Defender. Potentially a big seller, it could take the Freelander name. 

Range Rover Evoque 

The second-gen Evoque, launched earlier this year, uses JLR’s latest PTA platform, but switching to a BMW architecture for the third-gen version in late 2020s could lower production costs and make it easier to fit new JLR/BMW-developed electric powertrains. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport 

The facelifted version of the current model went on sale earlier this year, suggesting the next-gen version will arrive some time around 2025. With a likely need for heavily electrified versions, it would also make sense for JLR to consider a BMW platform.

Join the debate

Comments
11

Kamelo

12 August 2019

Land Rover deserately needs a product to compete with VW's Tiguan and T-Roc.  Let's hope they do the intelligent thing and build the car as a Land Rover rather than flogging the dead horse that's known as Jaguar.Hopefully this tie-up will ultimately spin off the Jaguar arm to PSA Group (or similar) and allow Land Rover to flourish on its 'own'.  I think I originally mentioned this 5 years ago...

GODFATHER

12 August 2019

No no no no no. Why would you get rid of Jaguar when JLR need the economy of scale? First they need to overhaul the interior department as the current team is as good as useless. Then they need to place every model from E-Pace to the Range Rover on the flexible MLA platform. Any new smaller models based on the BMW architecture to compete with the X1/GLA.

the problem with Jaguar was the Epace was heavier then the F pace, with less performance, FWD and not far apart on pricing. The next F pace should be bigger with additional rear seats to properly compete with the X5 as a 7 seater while the E pace should be effectively what a Fpace is now maybe slightly smaller to compete with a X3

 

 

Kamelo wrote:

Land Rover deserately needs a product to compete with VW's Tiguan and T-Roc.  Let's hope they do the intelligent thing and build the car as a Land Rover rather than flogging the dead horse that's known as Jaguar.Hopefully this tie-up will ultimately spin off the Jaguar arm to PSA Group (or similar) and allow Land Rover to flourish on its 'own'.  I think I originally mentioned this 5 years ago...

jonboy4969

12 August 2019

LOL, you really are funny, YOU mentioned it five years ago, and still the company is one entity and has been stated many times by its owners that its NOT FOR SALE AT ANY PRICE, how many more times do they have to say that before you actually get it.

 

I have posted in the recent past all the above, so its not new, I said the Freelander would be back, it already is, and has been to Eastnoor for testing off road, I know one of the testers who told us that a whole host of new LR and Jag cars had been there for testing, and not one of them is currently for sale.the PSA group can not afford to buy jaguar or Land Rover or both, their Chinese partners that own a minority share are selling up, and PSA will need to find $2.2 Billion to buy it back, thats their cash reserves all gone, they also have enough on their hands getting V/O running properly and generating significant cash to justify the cost price.JLR have the DS and RRE that are selling as well today as they were a few years ago, the new Evoque is selling really well and out performing the older model in its last two years, and each of those years were its best ever, i am not sure they need SIX SUV's in their range, its a bit over kill, but a small car in the vein of R-D6, was a car that was needed, all the other luxury brands have a small car in their range, from Volvo to Mercedes and everything in between, Jag do not, they need this to get economies of scale on parts, and to get people into the brand at a fair price, and then keep them.Land Rover is expanding fast, i have seen initial CAD designs for a couple of new models inclusing the Road Rover, and it looks stunning.And why would BMW supply straight Six engines when they have just developed their own, does not make any sense, the same with the platform, the new one is capable of multiple sizing, including Evoque and DS, so why would they supply that, again, when JLR has developed this new one, again, i suggest they go bac to the "source" and get their money back, as most of what this person has said is rubbish.

 

jonesbry

12 August 2019

The problem with JLR is that they have too few models.

The problem is at present all their models are concentrated on too many variations on too few body types competing with each other!

Potential customers need a choice of different types of vehicles to choose from!

 The current range:

Body type: 4 door SUV = 12 planed or produced variations of the mid & large SUV theme! = 1 body type.

Body type: small/medium 2 door hatch back coup ( eg: BMW 2 series) =0…!

Body type: small/medium 4 door hatch back ( eg: BMW 2 series) =0…!

Body type: 4 door sedan (XE, XF & XJ) = 1 body type.

Body type: 4 door 4 seat hatch back ( eg: BMW 4 series grand coup) = 0…!

Body type: 2 door 4 seat hatch back ( eg: BMW 4 series coup)  = 0…!

Body type: 2 door 4 seat convertible = 0…!

Body type: 2 seat coup (F type) = 1 body type.

Body type: 2 +2 coup = 0…!

Body type: 2 seat convertible (F type) = 1 body type.

Body type : 2 seat mid-engine super car hard top = 0…!

Body type : 2 seat mid-engine super car  convertible = 0…!

 

On top of this there seems to be a random selection of engines. eg, no 6 cylinder for the XE!

bdlj

Cobnapint

12 August 2019
The towel has been thrown in on the the company's ability to make a small, lightweight body shell, and modern low emission fuel efficient engines. Nearly everything car building should be about.
And I presume BMW will be able to nick JLR's 4x4 tech so anything with an X in it's name will actually be able to go X-country in the coming years, knocking Land Rover's only USP off it's podium.

CarNut170

12 August 2019
Cobnapint wrote:

The towel has been thrown in on the the company's ability to make a small, lightweight body shell, and modern low emission fuel efficient engines. Nearly everything car building should be about. And I presume BMW will be able to nick JLR's 4x4 tech so anything with an X in it's name will actually be able to go X-country in the coming years, knocking Land Rover's only USP off it's podium.

As JLR are basically bankrupt they have had to partner with BMW to replace their "D8" platform (or the modified version of it to which they assigned a new acronym).

A sensible move you might say - but one does have to question exactly what price they are paying in pairing with BMW.

Still, BMW are in about the same place quality-wise as JLR these days - so not an unreasonable match. Might even make BMWs more reliable, learning from the mistakes JLR make with the BMW vehicle architecture!

jonboy4969

12 August 2019

Basically Bankrupt - That hilarious, they have billions of cash in the bank, they also have one of the worlds biggest companies as its parent company, so please stop stating stupid comments, you making yourself look more stupid than you really are.

 

CharlieBrown

12 August 2019

This is like when Rover started to use Honda platforms and engines just doing a nip and tuck on the styling and it worked well at first but ended up with Rover losing their identity and diluting their brand too much to the point of extinction 

jonboy4969

12 August 2019
CharlieBrown wrote:

This is like when Rover started to use Honda platforms and engines just doing a nip and tuck on the styling and it worked well at first but ended up with Rover losing their identity and diluting their brand too much to the point of extinction 

 

 

Which is why the Hondaised Rovers were some of the best sellers they had, the R8 was its best car for decades, the 600 led its segment as did the 800 in both generations, and if it were that bad why would Honda take Rover Groups products and rebadge them as Honda's ? is they were so bad, sorry, but i have forgotten more about Rovers history than most will know, i have written loads about it over the years and you are totally wrong.Rover never lost their identity, they produced great cars at that point, what people wanted, and they sold well, however, once BMW got their fingers in the pie thats when it all started to go down the pan.

 

Peter Cavellini

12 August 2019

  Like has been said, about time, not in a game changer way, just producing their take on an SUV, an up market SUV, will it be good?, yes, yes it will, no point fighting it now, we might as well except we’re all going to be driving an SUV sometime in our driving lives.

Peter Cavellini.

