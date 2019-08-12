Two new compact Jaguar SUVs on the cards, tipped to use BMW platform

A pair of super-economical baby Jaguars – already in the early stages of development pending a green light for production in the middle of the next decade – could now be based on BMW’s new FAAR platform for front-wheel-drive models.
The two new models are expected to be a small SUV and a similarly sized coupé crossover and they are likely to carry the ‘Pace’ name as part of the firm’s SUV family.
In addition, the next-generation Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport models, which are due in the second half of the next decade, could be sibling vehicles to the next-generation Mini Countryman and BMW X1 models in a further deepening of the alliance.
An expansion into platform sharing also opens the way for JLR to build the long-rumoured entry-level Land Rover model, which, as Autocar revealed early last year, could revive the Freelander name.
The BMW deal
Meeting challenging EU CO2 fleet regulations by 2025 is a race against time for JLR. The company is hampered by a collapsing market in China as well as massive investments in the new MLA architecture for its larger models, factory refits and the launch of a number of new models. The firm lost £395 million in the last financial quarter but believes those new models will boost fortunes. These include the reborn Land Rover Defender, electric Jaguar XJ, fifth-gen Range Rover, new Jaguar J-Pace SUV, and a new electric Range Rover crossover.
Jaguar Land Rover's survival bid: five new cars in two years
The engine collaboration came hot on the heels of the surprise announcement in June about plans for JLR and BMW to co-operate on the development of powertrains for future pure-electric and electrified vehicles.
When that deal was announced, Nick Rogers, JLR’s engineering chief, said: “It was clear from discussions with BMW Group that both companies’ requirements for next-generation EDUs to support this transition have significant overlap, making for a mutually beneficial collaboration.”
The enforced move towards electrification is proving extremely expensive for even the most profitable of car makers. Even Mercedes-Benz is seeing premium profit margins vanish because of the cost of new platforms and electrification.
Autocar’s source claimed that the latest move beyond EDUs and into sharing engines is intended to allow JLR to reduce its investment in its own Ingenium engine range. That would then allow the company to re-allocate resources to the huge costs involved in what JLR calls ‘ACES’ (autonomous, connected, electric, shared) technology for future vehicles.
In truth, most models bigger than a city car will probably have to be plug-in hybrids to meet the 2025 and 2030 EU emissions regulations – and that’s why the prospect of JLR sharing the new BMW FAAR platform is now on the agenda.
The FAAR platform
BMW’s FAAR architecture, seen most recently on the new BMW 1 Series, has been designed to accommodate petrol, hybrid and full-electric powertrains.
The FAAR transverse-engined architecture will in time underpin all front-wheel-drive BMW models and Mini’s entire range. Using it would dig JLR out of a significant future hole caused by the lack of a modern, compact, hybrid platform for 2025 and beyond.
Kamelo
About Time
Land Rover deserately needs a product to compete with VW's Tiguan and T-Roc. Let's hope they do the intelligent thing and build the car as a Land Rover rather than flogging the dead horse that's known as Jaguar.Hopefully this tie-up will ultimately spin off the Jaguar arm to PSA Group (or similar) and allow Land Rover to flourish on its 'own'. I think I originally mentioned this 5 years ago...
GODFATHER
No no no no no. Why would you
No no no no no. Why would you get rid of Jaguar when JLR need the economy of scale? First they need to overhaul the interior department as the current team is as good as useless. Then they need to place every model from E-Pace to the Range Rover on the flexible MLA platform. Any new smaller models based on the BMW architecture to compete with the X1/GLA.
the problem with Jaguar was the Epace was heavier then the F pace, with less performance, FWD and not far apart on pricing. The next F pace should be bigger with additional rear seats to properly compete with the X5 as a 7 seater while the E pace should be effectively what a Fpace is now maybe slightly smaller to compete with a X3
jonboy4969
LOL, you really are funny,
LOL, you really are funny, YOU mentioned it five years ago, and still the company is one entity and has been stated many times by its owners that its NOT FOR SALE AT ANY PRICE, how many more times do they have to say that before you actually get it.
I have posted in the recent past all the above, so its not new, I said the Freelander would be back, it already is, and has been to Eastnoor for testing off road, I know one of the testers who told us that a whole host of new LR and Jag cars had been there for testing, and not one of them is currently for sale.the PSA group can not afford to buy jaguar or Land Rover or both, their Chinese partners that own a minority share are selling up, and PSA will need to find $2.2 Billion to buy it back, thats their cash reserves all gone, they also have enough on their hands getting V/O running properly and generating significant cash to justify the cost price.JLR have the DS and RRE that are selling as well today as they were a few years ago, the new Evoque is selling really well and out performing the older model in its last two years, and each of those years were its best ever, i am not sure they need SIX SUV's in their range, its a bit over kill, but a small car in the vein of R-D6, was a car that was needed, all the other luxury brands have a small car in their range, from Volvo to Mercedes and everything in between, Jag do not, they need this to get economies of scale on parts, and to get people into the brand at a fair price, and then keep them.Land Rover is expanding fast, i have seen initial CAD designs for a couple of new models inclusing the Road Rover, and it looks stunning.And why would BMW supply straight Six engines when they have just developed their own, does not make any sense, the same with the platform, the new one is capable of multiple sizing, including Evoque and DS, so why would they supply that, again, when JLR has developed this new one, again, i suggest they go bac to the "source" and get their money back, as most of what this person has said is rubbish.
jonesbry
JLR have too few models !
The problem with JLR is that they have too few models.
The problem is at present all their models are concentrated on too many variations on too few body types competing with each other!
Potential customers need a choice of different types of vehicles to choose from!
The current range:
Body type: 4 door SUV = 12 planed or produced variations of the mid & large SUV theme! = 1 body type.
Body type: small/medium 2 door hatch back coup ( eg: BMW 2 series) =0…!
Body type: small/medium 4 door hatch back ( eg: BMW 2 series) =0…!
Body type: 4 door sedan (XE, XF & XJ) = 1 body type.
Body type: 4 door 4 seat hatch back ( eg: BMW 4 series grand coup) = 0…!
Body type: 2 door 4 seat hatch back ( eg: BMW 4 series coup) = 0…!
Body type: 2 door 4 seat convertible = 0…!
Body type: 2 seat coup (F type) = 1 body type.
Body type: 2 +2 coup = 0…!
Body type: 2 seat convertible (F type) = 1 body type.
Body type : 2 seat mid-engine super car hard top = 0…!
Body type : 2 seat mid-engine super car convertible = 0…!
On top of this there seems to be a random selection of engines. eg, no 6 cylinder for the XE!
Cobnapint
Sounds like a surrender to me...
And I presume BMW will be able to nick JLR's 4x4 tech so anything with an X in it's name will actually be able to go X-country in the coming years, knocking Land Rover's only USP off it's podium.
CarNut170
Exactly what this is!
As JLR are basically bankrupt they have had to partner with BMW to replace their "D8" platform (or the modified version of it to which they assigned a new acronym).
A sensible move you might say - but one does have to question exactly what price they are paying in pairing with BMW.
Still, BMW are in about the same place quality-wise as JLR these days - so not an unreasonable match. Might even make BMWs more reliable, learning from the mistakes JLR make with the BMW vehicle architecture!
jonboy4969
Basically Bankrupt - That
Basically Bankrupt - That hilarious, they have billions of cash in the bank, they also have one of the worlds biggest companies as its parent company, so please stop stating stupid comments, you making yourself look more stupid than you really are.
CharlieBrown
Rover & Honda again
This is like when Rover started to use Honda platforms and engines just doing a nip and tuck on the styling and it worked well at first but ended up with Rover losing their identity and diluting their brand too much to the point of extinction
jonboy4969
CharlieBrown wrote:
Which is why the Hondaised Rovers were some of the best sellers they had, the R8 was its best car for decades, the 600 led its segment as did the 800 in both generations, and if it were that bad why would Honda take Rover Groups products and rebadge them as Honda's ? is they were so bad, sorry, but i have forgotten more about Rovers history than most will know, i have written loads about it over the years and you are totally wrong.Rover never lost their identity, they produced great cars at that point, what people wanted, and they sold well, however, once BMW got their fingers in the pie thats when it all started to go down the pan.
Peter Cavellini
Coming to the Party?
Like has been said, about time, not in a game changer way, just producing their take on an SUV, an up market SUV, will it be good?, yes, yes it will, no point fighting it now, we might as well except we’re all going to be driving an SUV sometime in our driving lives.
Peter Cavellini.
