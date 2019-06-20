New 2021 Range Rover: first prototypes seen testing

With competition from the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan as well as upcoming, more mainstream models such as the BMW X8, Land Rover’s task with the fifth-generation Range Rover is to create a vehicle that surpasses all of these rivals. It will attempt do so using not only its unique heritage but also technological advancements in powertrains, autonomous driving systems and infotainment.
Last year, the firm revealed that the upcoming Range Rover, alongside the next Range Rover Sport, will use an all-new aluminium-intensive architecture. To prepare for these models, its Solihull plant has gone through a major refit to accommodate the advanced technology that will be used in future Range Rovers.
As a result, production of the Discovery has moved from Solihull to Jaguar Land Rover’s new plant in Nitra, Slovakia, also freeing up room for the potential production of the first electric Range Rovers.
The new Range Rover platform will be significantly lighter than the current model’s D7u architecture, and the lightest of all Jaguar Land Rover platforms.
Called Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), the aluminium platform will be used on all future Jaguar Land Rover models ranging in size from the Jaguar XE to the Range Rover. By the middle of the next decade, next-generation versions of Jaguar Land Rover’s transverse-engined models are even expected to be switched to MLA too.
MLA’s weight saving is crucial to allow for the extra heft of battery packs for electric and hybrid models, plus the technology and drivetrains that MLA has been designed to accommodate. It is understood the next Range Rover, codenamed L460, will closely match the size of the current car, which is 4999mm long, 1983mm wide and 1920mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2922mm. That is slightly smaller than the Bentayga except in terms of height, where the Bentley SUV sits lower.
Tough challenges lie ahead for the Range Rover
The exterior design will be evolutionary, given the Range Rover’s iconic look and the company’s keenness to capitalise on this. The current generation is softer and less angular than the third-generation model, and this pattern is set to continue.
Luxury rivals such as Rolls-Royce and Lagonda, Aston Martin’s revived marque, are readying electric models for launch, perceiving a perfect synergy between peaceful electric powertrains and luxury motoring.
However, even though MLA can accommodate a fully electric drivetrain, as well as petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants, it is understood that the next Range Rover will not initially be offered with one.
eseaton
Jaguar source a 3.0 V8 petrol
RCT V
eseaton wrote:
One does wonder WHO does the "proof reading"!
275not599
This is a lot of blather.
This is a lot of blather. All manufacturers will have plans for more tech, less weight, beat the opposition, blah blah. Turn on your TV while you are on your way home? Seriously? I think we are losing sight of the fact that, in cars, true luxury consists of space, quietness and comfort. I am not interested in a toenail polisher.
jason_recliner
Hater!
The "peerless" Range Rover will come with a camera that can be set up in front of one's home television, which broadcasts footage to one's "peeless" Range Rover. When one turns on one's television prior to arriving home, this will also switch on the camera, allowing one to view one's home television on one's dashboard mounted 10 inch screen while driving home in one's "peerless" Range Rover.
Spanner
Land/range rover
Landrover and Range Rover considered by some to have not a great image any more. Many, like me, switching from Landrover to Volvo XC90s.
each to their own.
Bullfinch
I'm guessing
that these days manufacturers fix the price (more than the other guys') and then work backwards. Bigger means better, rather than better means bigger.
James Dene
I despair
The hard lessons of the past have been completely forgoten by JLR. You cannot extend a brand from aspirational supermarket trolly (the Evoque) to 'prestige'. Ford bought Jaguar because it couldn't stretch the Ford brand from Fiesta to Boardroom. JLR needs to invest its money in a modern smaller SUV platform and not more BS from its out-of-control Marketing Department.
Kamelo
Fluidity
Oh yes you can. Which is why you get £30 HP printers and £20K HP Printers.
And why you can have a £18K 1 Series BMW at one end of the scale and (soon to be) £130K X7 on the other - more than 7 times the price of the X1.There were those at BMW in 1990s who thought like you - that the BMW brand wasnt elastic enough to move into small family cars, which is why they bought Rover Group. Didn't take long for the decision makers to be proved wrong that, in fact, the BMW brand is strong and elastic enough to include small family hatches, large SUVs and supercars. Mini, of course, is a different type of customer - the 'second car' customer. Land Rovers problem is that they have TOO many brands - the Discovery brand being unncecessary. Although I can understand WHY they have done it.But that is old style marketing. BMW has the right idea and if you doubt my conclusion, you can check BMWs brand worth in comparison to car manaufacteres that operate with lots of different brands...But you are right about the modern platform. Well overdue.
CarNut170
........ other manufacturers like VAG...
BMW is piddly.
They purchased the Rover group in order to try and emmulate VW - but failed miserably in doing so.
Meanwhile VW group continued to grow, and became the largest carmaker globally for a brief time - before shooting themselves in the face with the VW-gate emissions cheating scandal.
BMW cannot stretch to ultra luxury - hence why they own Rolls Royce cars..........
Citytiger
James Dene wrote:
Tell that to Mercedes, from a £23k A class to a £198k S65 Cabriolet.
or Audi £17k A1 to a £162k R8.
