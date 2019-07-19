Jaguar Land Rover and BMW to extend alliance plans

The two firms are set to extend recently agreed deal into sharing petrol, diesel and hybrid engines, according to Autocar sources
by Greg Kable
19 July 2019

The recently agreed alliance between Jaguar Land Rover and BMW is set to be extended to include internal combustion engines, a source with knowledge of recent high-level discussions between the two car makers has told Autocar.

The two firms initially agreed to work together on the development of electrified powertrains, but according to sources they have now agreed terms on what is described as a “more far-reaching deal involving petrol, diesel and hybridised drivelines” for a wide range of models.

According to Autocar’s sources, BMW is to supply Jaguar Land Rover with internal combustion engines, including in-line four- and six-cylinder units “both with and without electrically-assisted hybrid functions”.

The move is said to be aimed at allowing Jaguar Land Rover to reduce its on-going investment in petrol, diesel and hybrid drivelines and instead focus its research and development spending on the electric drivelines in partnership with BMW.  

For BMW the deal safeguards existing research and development, procurement and production operations by adding volume beyond its own brands, BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce.

News of the internal combustion engine deal being forged by Jaguar Land Rover and BMW comes at a time when regulatory authorities in key global markets are raising emission standards with particular focus on CO2 and NOx levels to combat air pollution. Thus raising the level of spending required to engineer petrol, diesel and hybrid drivelines.  

By joining forces on both electric and internal combustion engine drivelines, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW hope to reap the rewards of increased economies of scale while sharing development costs to remain competitive.

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series 320d 2019 Road Test review - hero front

In compelling 320d guise, Munich’s seventh-generation 3 Series successfully reclaims compact executive class honours

Last month the two companies announced they would jointly invest in research and development, engineering and procurement of drivelines for volume production electric cars. 

Comments
2

Aussierob

19 July 2019

Abandons its deal with Ford for perfectly decent engines, in the process helping to close the Bridgend Engine Plant, invests a large fortune into its own questionable engines, then abandons those in favour of BMW engines?

I’m not employing their management to organise a p**s up in my brewery.

Robbo

Aussie Rob - a view from down under

jer

19 July 2019

There partnerships last about as long as the current management. I hope JLR struck a good supplier deal.

