Electric Jaguar XJ confirmed, to be built at Castle Bromwich

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed its next-generation Jaguar XJ flagship saloon, launching next year, will be a pure electric model and will be built at its Castle Bromwich plant.
The firm announced the news on the day that production of the current XJ ends at the factory.
The electric XJ will be the first electric model produced at the plant, but Jaguar Land Rover said it plans to manufacture a “a range of new electrified vehicles” at the facility.
Jaguar Land Rover’s current electrified models, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrids, are built at its Solihull plant, while the electric Jaguar I-Pace is produced by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.
Autocar first reported that the next-generation XJ would go electric in 2015, but this is the first time that the Coventry-based firm has confirmed the bold move for its largest saloon.
It said the new XJ will “build on the characteristics synonymous with its predecessors - beautiful design, intelligent performance and revered luxury,” adding that it will be built by the same “ expert team of designers and product development specialists responsible for delivering” the I-Pace.
Today’s announcement builds on JLR’s plans confirmed earlier this year to bring its battery and Electric Drive Unit assembly to the Midlands. The Battery Assembly Centre at Hams Hall, opening in 2020, will be capable of producing 150,000 units annually, while the Wolverhampton Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) is home of JLR’s global EDU production.
JLR, which announced 4500 job losses earlier this year, said the news “safeguards several thousand jobs in the UK”.
JLR - Good news Friday
Although I'm not sure if there's a massive call for an electric Jaguar limo in the standard large saloon/hatchbak shape (hogged by the Germans), also, Model S sales are now waning following the release of the Model 3. My choice would be a longer I-Pace with bigger battery.
Anyhow this probably only went ahead due to how well the I-Pace has been received. Nice one Jag!
TStag
For all the spin from Audi,
For all the spin from Audi, Jaguar has really stole a march on them and Mercedes. Good to see.
TStag
The only concern I have is
The only concern I have is that I don’t think JLR are at all ready for Brexit (who is?). Reading between the lines I think they are working on the basis of a deal. If no deal is the outcome I think the Government could have to execute one of the biggest bail outs in UK corporate history.
scotty5
You forgot to mention...
Just read this article and Steve Cropley's on the electric XJ.
What has seemed like on a daily basis for the past two years, all we've read about in Autocar is the likes of JLR, Speth, Mike Hawes etc consistantly mentioning Brexit and how the industry will suffer. All we've heard about is how the uncertainty over Brexit has effected the industry.
So two articles by Autocar on what is good news for industry - investment, building cars here, securing jobs etc, and all of a sudden Brexit doesn't get a mention.
This news is the complete opposite of what we've been led to believe by all these experts.
JMax18
Really sad to see the old one
Really sad to see the old one go, it was a fantastic car, but i'm sure Jag will make a go of it.
Basically they can't be ready for a no-deal brexit, as that would involve changing their entire business plan since a no-deal brexit would effectivly render JIT production useless.
PS> Europe will come up with a deal at the last moment
PPS> We need a no-deal as a barganing tool, so wise your silly heads in Labour
Peter Cavellini
Anyway.....
What about the Car?, does it have a chance?
Peter Cavellini.
Ans.
Yes, sounds like a question a BBC journalist would ask Andy Murray 'can you win?'.
Sonic
I'm looking forward to this -
lambo58
so this will come out when?
Meanwhile Model S raven is being released..
gagaga
If the stars align ...
This could sell big in the states (which would be totally unaffected by Brexit, probably benefited by it).
Big question will be the rumoured Model S refresh later this year, and where that sitsin relation to this re cost/perceived luxury/size.
JIT will be fine. The government can open the gates to let stuff in. Any pissing around by the French on letting finished cars in will be met by us blocking theirs and German cars - something Germany will not chance.
