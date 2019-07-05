Electric Jaguar XJ confirmed, to be built at Castle Bromwich

Long-rumoured electric XJ confirmed for 2020, as JLR plots expanded electrified vehicle production in the UK
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
5 July 2019

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed its next-generation Jaguar XJ flagship saloon, launching next year, will be a pure electric model and will be built at its Castle Bromwich plant.

The firm announced the news on the day that production of the current XJ ends at the factory.

The electric XJ will be the first electric model produced at the plant, but Jaguar Land Rover said it plans to manufacture a “a range of new electrified vehicles” at the facility.

Jaguar Land Rover’s current electrified models, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrids, are built at its Solihull plant, while the electric Jaguar I-Pace is produced by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.

Autocar first reported that the next-generation XJ would go electric in 2015, but this is the first time that the Coventry-based firm has confirmed the bold move for its largest saloon.  

It said the new XJ will “build on the characteristics synonymous with its predecessors - beautiful design, intelligent performance and revered luxury,” adding that it will be built by the same “ expert team of designers and product development specialists responsible for delivering” the I-Pace.

Today’s announcement builds on JLR’s plans confirmed earlier this year to bring its battery and Electric Drive Unit assembly to the Midlands. The Battery Assembly Centre at Hams Hall, opening in 2020, will be capable of producing 150,000 units annually, while the Wolverhampton Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) is home of JLR’s global EDU production.

JLR, which announced 4500 job losses earlier this year, said the news “safeguards several thousand jobs in the UK”.

Work on Castle Bromwich will begin later this month in order to allow it to support JLR’s next-generation Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), which can house diesel and petrol vehicles alongside full electric and hybrid models. 

JLR chief executive Ralf Speth said: “The future of mobility is electric and, as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK.

“We are co-locating our electric vehicle manufacture, Electronic Drive Units and battery assembly to create a powerhouse of electrification in the Midlands.”

Jaguar Land Rover said that while the expansion of its electrified line-up will see customers offered a greater choice, “increased consumer take-up remains a challenge”. 

It called on government and industry to work together to bring a Tesla-esque giga-scale battery production facility to the UK to put the country at the “leading edge of electric mobility”.

Speth commented: “Convenience and affordability are the two key enablers to drive the uptake of electric vehicles to the levels that we all need. Charging should be as easy as re-fuelling a conventional vehicle.

“Affordability will only be achieved if we make batteries here in the UK, close to vehicle production, to avoid the cost and safety risk of importing from abroad. The UK has the raw materials, scientific research in our universities and an existing supplier base to put the UK at the leading edge of mobility and job creation.”

Join the debate

Comments
10

xxxx

5 July 2019

Although I'm not sure if there's a massive call for an electric Jaguar limo in the standard large saloon/hatchbak shape (hogged by the Germans), also, Model S sales are now waning following the release of the Model 3. My choice would be a longer I-Pace with bigger battery.

Anyhow this probably only went ahead due to how well the I-Pace has been received. Nice one Jag!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

TStag

5 July 2019

For all the spin from Audi, Jaguar has really stole a march on them and Mercedes. Good to see. 

TStag

5 July 2019

The only concern I have is that I don’t think JLR are at all ready for Brexit (who is?). Reading between the lines I think they are working on the basis of a deal. If no deal is the outcome I think the Government could have to execute one of the biggest bail outs in UK corporate history. 

scotty5

5 July 2019

Just read this article and Steve Cropley's on the electric XJ.

What has seemed like on a daily basis for the past two years, all we've read about in Autocar is the likes of JLR, Speth, Mike Hawes etc consistantly mentioning Brexit and how the industry will suffer. All we've heard about is how the uncertainty over Brexit has effected the industry.

So two articles by Autocar on what is good news for industry - investment, building cars here, securing jobs etc, and all of a sudden Brexit doesn't get a mention.

This news is the complete opposite of what we've been led to believe by all these experts.

JMax18

5 July 2019

Really sad to see the old one go, it was a fantastic car, but i'm sure Jag will make a go of it.

Basically they can't be ready for a no-deal brexit, as that would involve changing their entire business plan since a no-deal brexit would effectivly render JIT production useless.

PS> Europe will come up with a deal at the last moment

PPS> We need a no-deal as a barganing tool, so wise your silly heads in Labour

JMax

Peter Cavellini

5 July 2019

 What about the Car?, does it have a chance?

Peter Cavellini.

xxxx

5 July 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 What about the Car?, does it have a chance?

Yes, sounds like a question a BBC journalist would ask Andy Murray 'can you win?'.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Sonic

5 July 2019
I'm looking forward to this - More so than any other EV being released in the near future. I wish them success, though I was hoping the car would be designed as a pure EV only, instead of being designed to adapt to a hybrid layout. Makes me believe JLR are not fully committed to an EV future.

lambo58

5 July 2019

so this will come out when?

Meanwhile Model S raven is being released..

gagaga

5 July 2019

This could sell big in the states (which would be totally unaffected by Brexit, probably benefited by it).

Big question will be the rumoured Model S refresh later this year, and where that sitsin relation to this re cost/perceived luxury/size.

JIT will be fine. The government can open the gates to let stuff in.  Any pissing around by the French on letting finished cars in will be met by us blocking theirs and German cars - something Germany will not chance.

Add your comment

