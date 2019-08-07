First ride: 2020 Land Rover Defender prototype

“Compared with the hardware you’ll find on a Range Rover or Range Rover Sport,” Deeks explains, “there are reinforced suspension subframes, as well as new stronger suspension arms, ball joints and bushes. We’ve got bigger wheel arches, more suspension travel, more wheel articulation and more ground clearance than on any other Land Rover. This car was designed to exceed the usual Land Rover capability targets that our other models are engineered up to. And it has been engineered for better durability and reliability than any car that Land Rover has ever made.”

Like its predecessor, the new Defender will be sold in short and long-wheelbase versions called ‘90’ and ‘110’ – although those numbers no longer correspond to exact wheelbase lengths in inches. Both versions have shorter overhangs and better approach and departure angles than any other current Land Rover (the improvements in breakover angle and turning circle are the only reasons you might prefer the shorter of the two for proper off-roading). Wheels will vary from 18in to 22in, with both all-terrain and mud-terrain tyres on the options list and bespoke ‘terrain response’ traction control software tuned to make the most of the extra off-road ability those tyres offer.

The car’s four-wheel-drive driveline, meanwhile, will have a more hardcore standard specification than on a like-for-like Discovery, with electronic locking differentials likely for both axles. Land Rover wouldn’t be drawn to confirm whether low-range transfer gearing would be available, or whether the first gear of the car’s eight-speed automatic gearbox was intended to be short enough to take care of even the most testing of off-road demands. But modern auto ’boxes being as they are, there’s a good chance it might.

“The suspension hardware is related to the stuff on those other cars, but it’s very differently applied and tuned,” Deeks goes on. “Steel coils are standard fit, air suspension is optional. But we’ve got special controls monitoring the adaptive dampers, for example, to ensure they don’t overheat when working really hard. If you have the air suspension, we reckon the car is better able to keep its wheels on the ground and its body clear of obstacles than it would on rigid axles anyway.”

At that, I wish he would spear off the track we’re on and drive directly up the side of a rock face or sand dune, or go boulder-crawling, in order to prove the point. That’ll be for another day, I guess. Instead, Deeks continues aiming at the potholes, working the Defender’s suspension hard into each one but with little drama or coarseness on impact, and he begins to explain why the idea of a reliable modern Land Rover need not necessarily be such a challenging contradiction.

“We know what reputation our cars have, and what some people will expect and say about the Defender,” he says. “This is a much more complicated car than the old one, that’s true. Engineering in the durability, the capability and the lightness we wanted would have been easier with less complexity. But nobody said this would be an easy car to make.” He talks with the determined look of a man who makes that particular point quite a lot, then describes in detail one of the sources of his confidence.