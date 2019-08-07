First ride: 2020 Land Rover Defender prototype

You don’t have far to go from Land Rover’s UK headquarters these days to find the developing world.
This is not, rest assured, because Brexit is biting particularly hard around the English Midlands and property prices in leafy Leamington Spa have suddenly taken a drastic turn (heaven forbid). It’s actually because there’s a rutted, ridge-strewn, pothole-ridden lane, made of gravel and mud and sand, at JLR’s head office proving ground, that’s called the Developing World test track – and it’s intended to be not unlike the kind of roads a Land Rover might be called upon to use anywhere from Kisangani to Kolkata, via the rougher agricultural spots of Kettering and the Kielder Forest.
And right now, wouldn’t you know it, there’s even a Land Rover on it. A real one. The Land Rover, you might say – and certainly so as far as anyone in product planning at the British firm is concerned. It is the direct descendent of the car with which the company was founded: ‘L663’, or the all-new Defender. And as you join us, it is being driven pretty hard by Land Rover’s Andy Deeks, product engineering team leader for durability and reliability, right over the aforementioned ruts, bumps, ridges and potholes.
Andy is driving quite sternly – angrily, you might even say, like a man with a point to prove. All the while he’s explaining that, while doing the data capture that is crucial to the engineering development of this car, his engineers drove harder still, doing their best to torture every rattle, wobble, shudder, clunk, squeak and eventual component failure from this car in order to pin them down and chase them out of the finished product, one by one. They seem to have done that pretty well, at least as far as I can tell from where I’m sitting – although I’ve only been here in the passenger seat for a few minutes.
Super article, Matt and enjoyed every word.
I've been to-ing and fro-ing whether I am going to like this new Defender or not. August 7, 2019 and I'm at the 'probably will love it' stage. PROBABLY.
I'm getting quite excited as the launch gets ever closer, but the slight disappointment in the 'let’s pop all as many buttons around this square next to the parts bin gear lever' on the fascia just takes the edge off my enthusiasm. They’ve had years to come up with something fantastic.
You know, this is going to be driven on cold days with drivers wearing thick gloves. Will they be able to press those buttons accurately with thick gloves on? I doubt it. Which is sad and arguably, unforgivable.
However, so far the exterior looks bang on for me and I can’t wait to drive it. Let’s hope my concerns are unjustified. Fingers crossed. Gloves and all.
