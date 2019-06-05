Jaguar Land Rover and BMW join forces to develop electrified vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover and BMW have announced they will collaborate on the development of next-generation technology for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The two firms will jointly develop electric drive systems, otherwise known as EDUs, in a move which Jaguar Land Rover and BMW hope will significantly lower the cost of development in an area of growth that has been incredibly costly to car makers in recent years.

This new alliance is one of many currently underway in the industry as manufacturers seek to make electrified vehicles more profitable. Most recently, Ford announced a $500m investment in EV start-up Rivian.

No timeframe has been given for when the first fruits of the collaboration will be seen, but it’s likely to be in the next three to four years. Similarly, no volume expectations have been announced but given the need for economies of scale, it is set to be substantial.

BMW board member for R&D, Klaus Fröhlich, commented: “The automotive industry is undergoing a steep transformation. We see collaboration as a key for success, also in the field of electrification. With Jaguar Land Rover, we found a partner whose requirements for the future generation of electric drive units significantly match ours. Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market.”

Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover engineering director added: “We’ve proven we can build world beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products. It was clear from discussions with BMW Group that both companies’ requirements for next generation EDUs to support this transition have significant overlap making for a mutually beneficial collaboration.”