Jaguar Land Rover and BMW join forces to develop electrified vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover and BMW have announced they will collaborate on the development of next-generation technology for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
The two firms will jointly develop electric drive systems, otherwise known as EDUs, in a move which Jaguar Land Rover and BMW hope will significantly lower the cost of development in an area of growth that has been incredibly costly to car makers in recent years.
This new alliance is one of many currently underway in the industry as manufacturers seek to make electrified vehicles more profitable. Most recently, Ford announced a $500m investment in EV start-up Rivian.
No timeframe has been given for when the first fruits of the collaboration will be seen, but it’s likely to be in the next three to four years. Similarly, no volume expectations have been announced but given the need for economies of scale, it is set to be substantial.
BMW board member for R&D, Klaus Fröhlich, commented: “The automotive industry is undergoing a steep transformation. We see collaboration as a key for success, also in the field of electrification. With Jaguar Land Rover, we found a partner whose requirements for the future generation of electric drive units significantly match ours. Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market.”
Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover engineering director added: “We’ve proven we can build world beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products. It was clear from discussions with BMW Group that both companies’ requirements for next generation EDUs to support this transition have significant overlap making for a mutually beneficial collaboration.”
Mud in the eye
For all those dying to see JLR fail and fall under the wheel of the PSA group
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
JMax18
Turns out they might survive
Turns out they might survive after all
Stories of my demise etc
Things aren't that bad at BMW are they?
GODFATHER
xxxx wrote:
they will be fine, be it independent or part of a bigger group. Honda would make more sense as a partner then BMW and definately more then crappy PSA.
You misunderstood my sarasm
Hard to believe some posters were desperate to see JLR fail, be sold off cheap to PSA and see british workers at the job centre
CarNut170
Or it makes them a more attractive acquisition....
Can you read between lines? - It's extremely useful for understanding what events mean in the auto industry.
JLR, instead of striving ahead with their "lead" on EVs are pairing with BMW - sharing their technology ideas in return for funding. A desperate grab. But, a grab that makes them more attractive to any future suiter.
Similarly their multi-billion write down, was part of dressing for sale.
This news, if anything, makes it seem more likely a sale is imminent.
I can read but can you predict?
And you were one of the worst offenders of hoping for a JLR downfall.
e.g April 2019 you wrote the following:
A denial from Tata, and a coy "we're considering" from Peugeot. It doesn't get much more definitive than that. JLR are soon to be speaking French.
Mikey C
Sensible collaboration
Sensible collaboration
TStag
There are a number of reasons
There are a number of reasons I wouldn’t bet against BMW trying to buy JLR. Basically it’s Rover without the few weight and all of the upsides.
GODFATHER
TStag wrote:
I could becuase of the CMA (competition market authority).
