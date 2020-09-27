Omissions scandal: the cars we think should exist

For years, enthusiasts have craved a BMW M3 Touring, for the simple reason that it just makes so much sense. With the hot estate market spawning a host of cult classics, it was always mystifying why the Munich firm had never produced a big-booted version of its sporting 3 Series. Thankfully, it will put that right in 2022.

But the M3 Touring (previewed below) is far from the only car that we can’t believe doesn’t exist. Here we nominate those we most want to see.

Mini Moke

Mini came close to the idea of a new Moke with the 2010 Beachcomber concept, but that was probably more a preview of the Countryman SUV’s styling. Or maybe it just didn’t get the coverage or the willing reception that Mini had hoped for, and that’s why the idea of a modern-day Moke still hasn’t been revisited.

In these SUV-obsessed times, can you believe it? BMW has plundered pretty much every other niche while seeking to expand the reach of Mini over the past 20 years yet hasn’t explored that with the most potential to conjure real affection for the brand.

It would have to be small, so based on the three-door hatchback. It should be kept lightweight and simple, with four-wheel drive probably surplus to requirements. And it would absolutely need a cabin that could be opened to the elements down to floor level, as well as ever-so-chunky sills, with plenty of Mini styling sparkle to complete the picture. Matt Saunders

Jaguar XJS