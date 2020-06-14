The best UK roads for testing, according to JLR's dynamics guru

Prototypes are nowadays tested all over the world, and all-new models can do half a million test miles before they’re signed off. Jaguar has outposts in sandy climes where the temperature hits 50deg C and favourite Arctic haunts where cars must work perfectly at 30deg C below. High-speed cruise tests are done on Germany’s unrestricted autobahns; full performance testing at the Nürburgring or Nardò or on JLR’s own Gaydon track, a kind of junior Le Mans where the most potent Jaguars can hit 200mph.

But these are extremes of driving. Do all that and you still haven’t verified the car’s capabilities in conditions that most owners will encounter in ordinary Jaguar ownership. If you want British cars to work in Britain, tuning them for British roads is a priority. And that goes double because (and feel free to check this with any French or German test engineer you know) UK roads are so uniquely difficult and badly repaired that when a car works in the UK, it will work everywhere.

All of which is why I recently found myself (notionally) at JLR’s headquarters, right next to the British Motor Museum on the M40 motorway, about to attack a test route into mid-Wales used by Cross and his team for testing prototypes. It’s just over 300 miles long and comfortably achievable in a day, Gaydon to Gaydon. Hence the ‘Mike Cross 300’ name we’ve coined for this occasion.

“We like this test because you use the car as a typical customer would,” says Cross, “driving purposefully but with no hoonery. In one day, you’ll encounter just about every condition our owners are likely to come across in years of use.”

Having driven most of these roads myself, many alongside Cross, I can vouch for the fact that, as well as showing the gamut of any car’s capabilities, they contain a very decent element of challenge and fun. They demand reasonable skill and concentration from drivers while directing them through some of the UK’s finest scenery. What better exploit for a first post-lockdown journey, now that our incarceration has taught us all over again about the simple joy of cars?

“We usually leave Gaydon at about 6am,” says Cross, “heading north-west on the M40 then around Birmingham on the eastern side. Doesn’t sound very uplifting, does it? But this is as important a phase of our trip as any. We get to Brum as the traffic is building up, which isn’t a negative for us. It allows time to assess a lot of stuff: how well the car’s stop-start system is integrated, how easy it is controlling distance between yourself and the car ahead, how intuitive the slow-speed braking is.”

Cross lists plenty more. Is the seat comfortable? Initial comfort sells cars in showrooms; we’ll want to revisit day-long comfort, which is quite different, much later. Is the brake pedal soft? Or is its travel too long? If the pedal isn’t right, you can have heart-in-mouth moments at 20mph.

“You don’t want soft brakes,” says Cross. “Or a long pedal. It’s about how intuitive they are. You want to know that working brilliantly at high speed hasn’t stopped them being progressive and easy to use when you’re just creeping along. If there are issues with pedal ergonomics – the location or the efforts needed – this is when you want to find them. Same goes for the autowipe system if it’s raining. Or auto lights if it’s winter and still dark. That’s all part of our team’s remit, too. These things must be as intuitive and effortless as the rest of the car.”