Two all-new Mini SUVs to spearhead growth plans

Larger ‘Traveller’ SUV to help build the Mini brand in the US

After the EV crossover, Mini will introduce an even larger SUV model that may resurrect the Traveller name. This model is scheduled to appear in 2024 and is expected to boost sales.

Mini experienced its second consecutive year of declining sales in 2019. Although its worldwide sales of 347,474 last year were just 24,720 short of the record 372,194 sales in 2017, parent company BMW sees far greater potential for the brand, especially in the Asian and North American markets for which the two new SUV models have primarily been conceived.

The new models are set to retain Mini’s traditional focus on compactness and insiders suggest they will be positioned as the smallest offerings in their respective segments. However, the conventional combustion-engined model, which has been compared by Mini boss Bernd Körber to the BMW X3, is set to become Mini’s largest model yet. Although it is currently shrouded in secrecy, it will be positioned above the existing Countryman, in both size and price.

The modern-day Traveller is still at an early stage of development. However, Körber has told Autocar that although “it would be hard to imagine a Mini the size of a BMW X3 or X5”, there is a need in the next-generation Mini range “to address the growth in SUVs and look at if we need a compact SUV”.

The new model would be likely to use BMW’s CLAR architecture, which gives it the potential to be produced in the US, where the X3, X5, X6 and X7 are all manufactured. This would also make it the first Mini to use a longitudinally mounted engine.

The decision to add a larger Mini to the line-up has been driven by buyers’ preferences in some of its biggest markets. Körber said: “The Countryman is a small SUV. In the US and China, there are certain needs. We will look at a compact SUV in the next generation. There are lots of benefits with a car like that for urban use. For me, it’s a good match.”

Although the Traveller is set to become Mini’s largest model to date, the Mini boss said it would still be one of the smallest offerings in its market segment: “We can stretch the interpretation of Mini always being the smallest but I can’t imagine being bigger in a segment. We need to fulfil a requirement on size.”