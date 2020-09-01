BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 BMW M3 Touring: New images show off hot estate
2022 BMW M3 Touring: New images show off hot estate

First full M version of 3 Series estate will join M3 saloon and M4 Coupé in expanded performance line-up
James Attwood, digital editor
1 September 2020

As BMW gears up to expand its line-up of M performance cars with the first ever M3 Touring, our snappers have caught a development mule up close, giving us our best look yet at the performance estate.

The test car is wearing a full camouflage wrap, but we can see that it will bear a strong resemblance to the standard 3 Series Touring - albeit marked out by flared arches, added air intakes and a sports exhaust system.

It will also gain the vertically oriented front grille that made its debut on the new 4 Series coupé, rather than the standard car's more familiar, horizontally aligned grille

A short clip posted to BMW M's official Instagram feed (below) recently showed a road-registered M3 Touring prototype leaving the performance division's Munich headquarters.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Leaving M Town. #TheM3 #BMW #M3 #TOURING #G81 #BMWM

A post shared by BMW M GmbH (@bmwm) on Aug 25, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

 

The new M3 Touring will give BMW a direct rival for the long-established Audi RS4 Avant for the first time. In a release, the firm described the hot version of the 3 Series Touring as a “dream come true” that will add to the “unparalleled model diversity” of its expanded M range.

The M3 Touring will sit alongside the new M3 super-saloon and M4 Coupé, both of which are set to be unveiled in September, and next year's M4 Convertible.

Autocar reported in 2018 that an M3 Touring was being strongly considered by BMW. The firm confirmed the model shortly before it began development work at its Garching facility near Munich. Track tests on the Nürburgring Nordschleife are set to follow. 

BMW has yet to reveal many technical details of the M3 estate but has confirmed it will use its turbocharged six-cylinder petrol M engine. The M3 Touring is expecred to share its mechanicals and powertrain with the new M3 saloon and M4, in which the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line engine is set to deliver 473bhp and 443lb ft in standard form.

BMW said that “further speculation on engine and performance is quite welcome” and confirmed that the machine will offer the M division’s signature wide axles, large front air intakes and quad exhaust pipes.

The estate will, according to BMW, also offer the full space and capacity of the regular 3 Series Touring. It added that it will fulfil “the hopes of all those who wish to take the M-specific interplay of racing-orientated performance and everyday suitability to the extreme”.

A release date for the M3 Touring has yet to be confirmed, although BMW said that it's in the early stages of a two-year development process, suggesting an arrival in late 2022.

While BMW has never previously offered an M3 Touring in the 34-year history of the M3, it did produce a feasibility study prototype based on the third-generation model in 2000. Although it was driven by a number of journalists, it didn't reach production.

The firm has also twice offered a Touring version of the larger M5, with the second-generation model between 1992 and 1995 and from 2006-2010 as part of the fourth-generation line-up.

Comments
11

jameshobiecat

12 August 2020
Great. Now make sure it has a manual gearbox and preferably offer a manual lower down the touring range as well whilst at it. The current situation where by all 3 series bar the base 318d saloon and the m3 are auto only is at odds with'the ultimate driving machine' philosophy.

Peter Cavellini

12 August 2020

 I've seen one or two conversations done, with a manual gearbox , using an E46 and F90 donor cars, so BMW, make the real McCoy!

DJH71

12 August 2020

What kept you BMW?

 

And do the same with the M5.

NoPasaran

26 August 2020
DJH71 wrote:

What kept you BMW?

 

And do the same with the M5.

 

exactly. BMW lost business for no other reason than their short-sightedness, imho.

manicm

12 August 2020

It's very funny, cos less than a year ago Markus Flasch resolutely declared there'd never be an M Touring car again, yet here we are. I'm shocked none of the rags picked up on this. Also , this may be the end of Flasch as M boss cos surely someone higher up forced his hand?

martin_66

14 August 2020

.......Mercedes and Audi have been making estate versions of their performance cars for years, so it is about time, and an M3 touring will undoubtedly be a brilliant car.

On the other hand......Mat Watson, for Carwow (on Youtube) recently tested the latest M340i touring, and got it from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, so you could save yourself about £10-£20,000 by not getting the M3 version and I doubt you would feel short changed.

NoPasaran

26 August 2020
martin_66 wrote:

.......Mercedes and Audi have been making estate versions of their performance cars for years, so it is about time, and an M3 touring will undoubtedly be a brilliant car.

On the other hand......Mat Watson, for Carwow (on Youtube) recently tested the latest M340i touring, and got it from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, so you could save yourself about £10-£20,000 by not getting the M3 version and I doubt you would feel short changed.

 

I bet you launch-control your car from every stop and every red light?

I have not seen anyone launch control their cars on the street, except for journalists on closed off roads or runways. Maybe some arabs or russians in their illegal races do that.

"Wow, I could potentially launch my car in 3.6 seconds!" Useless.

ricequackers

26 August 2020
martin_66 wrote:

.......Mercedes and Audi have been making estate versions of their performance cars for years, so it is about time, and an M3 touring will undoubtedly be a brilliant car.

On the other hand......Mat Watson, for Carwow (on Youtube) recently tested the latest M340i touring, and got it from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, so you could save yourself about £10-£20,000 by not getting the M3 version and I doubt you would feel short changed.

The M340i Touring will overall be a far more well-rounded and appealing car. Quick enough without being absurdly fast, more comfortable and refined than the M3 so it can be driven daily, a heck of a lot cheaper and best of all, no pig-snout grille.

Bimfan

25 August 2020

With that snout (which looks worse in the picture above than on the new M4) I will stick to the M340i thank you. I have rarely seen such an ugly front end.

Peter Cavellini

26 August 2020
Bimfan wrote:

With that snout (which looks worse in the picture above than on the new M4) I will stick to the M340i thank you. I have rarely seen such an ugly front end.

Google up an image of th3 Bristol car from the 50's 60's, you will see similarities.

