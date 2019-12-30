How did Autocar's 2019 predictions fare?

In January, we guessed what would happen in 2019. We take stock
James Attwood, digital editor
30 December 2019

Back in January, we took the foolhardy step of predicting what would happen in the car industry in 2019.

We tried to forecast the key events and trends that would shape the motoring world, covering topics as diverse as the new Land Rover Defender’s styling, Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 title chances and – inevitably – Brexit.

With the year winding down, it’s time to look back and see whether our predictions were on the (crystal) ball.

Jaguar Land Rover

The long-awaited new Land Rover Defender was launched this year. You may have heard already. It was, after all, one of the biggest reveals of 2019 – and the biggest from JLR for several years.

With the firm set on reinventing the Defender for the modern era, we predicted that “the new Land Rover Defender’s design will make Brexit debates seem mild”. That was true (up to a point): everyone seems to have an opinion on it, from those who think it’s a glorious reinvention to others who insist it’s an unworthy pastiche.

We also suggested the Defender might break our website from sheer number of readers: thankfully, autocar.co.uk stayed functioning on the big day (thanks, tech team), although you did try: the Defender was the most-read-about car of 2019.

We also tipped a comeback for Jaguar Land Rover, reasoning it had a “series of enticing, rule-changing cars to launch this year and next”. Given JLR’s ongoing financial struggles, including having to massively write down its assets, it’s a bit of a stretch to say the comeback is on, but there are signs of recovery. It is investing in new models, and the likes of the bold new electric-only Jaguar XJ show there are some exciting innovations, too.

Tesla Model 3

The UK industry

“Will 2019 be the year that a major car plant shuts in the UK?” There’s no prediction about which we would rather have been wrong, but Honda announced plans to close its Swindon factory, while Ford is shutting its Bridgend engine facility.

The future of Nissan’s Sunderland plant remains the subject of much speculation, but while the firm moved production of the next X-Trail to Japan, it is making the new Juke here and investing £100 million in upgrades. Brexit continues to cloud the long-term picture – as it does for Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port site.

One of our correct predictions was better news for Bridgend: Ineos will assemble its new Defender-inspired Grenadier off-roader in the south Wales town.

More broadly, we predicted an upsurge in car firms partnering up on future tech. And whether it was Mercedes and BMW, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen and Ford, or Toyota and just about every other Japanese firm, that certainly proved true.

Sales predictions

Given we knew in January that the Kia e-Niro, Volkswagen ID 3, Porsche Taycan, Peugeot e-208 and more would be launched during the year, it wasn’t much of a leap for us to proclaim that “2019 will be an electric year”.

Even so, the extent of the electric car market’s growth has been impressive: sales more than doubled in the UK year on year, and the quality of the new machines that are being launched is hugely impressive.

Conversely, we correctly predicted that 2019 would be a tough year for plug-in hybrids, with UK sales collapsing by nearly 30% following the withdrawal of incentivising government grants.

While we were pessimistic about plug-ins, we held out optimism for a diesel revival, predicting a sales lift “once the penny drops that, under new emissions regulations, the latest diesels produce cleaner real-world exhaust emissions than older petrol cars”.

Not so much: in the UK, diesel sales slumped more than 20% this year. We’ll keep on making a case for diesel as a sensible powertrain choice in the right circumstances, but it seems the court of public opinion may have already decided.

Motorsport

It wasn’t much of a stretch to predict Lewis Hamilton would win a sixth world championship title, although the ease with which the Mercedes man secured the crown still impressed.

We tipped Max Verstappen to be his closest challenger, and while Red Bull couldn’t mount a consistent title bid, the Dutchman did take a number of thrilling wins. We also suggested that Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc would pose a threat to team-mate Sebastian Vettel – but we didn’t expect the Monaco driver to upstage the four-time champion quite so comprehensively.

Away from F1, we tipped the Volkswagen ID R to break another record. In fact it set three, with Romain Dumas smashing the electric Nürburgring record, conquering Tianmen Shan mountain in China and breaking the outright Goodwood hillclimb record.

Our suggestion that Kris Meeke would fight for the World Rally Championship title didn’t look quite so smart – although his Toyota team-mate Ott Tänak did win the title.

But perhaps our worst prediction of the year was that Fernando Alonso would win the Indianapolis 500 for McLaren. He, erm, failed to qualify.

Other predictions

Dyson

What we said: “James Dyson will spark a revolution.”

What happened: Patent suggested Dyson’s long-planned car certainly could prove radical… until the project was suddenly – and sadly – canned in October.

Tesla

What we said: “Tesla will be bought.”

What happened: Plenty of Tesla Model 3s were bought, but the company continues on independently – and increasingly successfully.

TVR

What we said: “I’ll be amazed if a TVR customer takes delivery in 2019.”

What happened: Correct: work on the firm’s factory was heavily delayed.

Vauxhall

We said: “Vauxhall will continue to bounce back.”

What happened: Still early days, but the new Corsa has attracted more admiring glances than anything the firm has produced in years.

Brexit

What we said: “Trying to predict Brexit is an impossible task.”

What happened: Trying to predict Brexit was an impossible task.

