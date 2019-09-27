Jaguar Land Rover to halt production after Brexit

JLR will close its plants for a week in November to reduce supply chain disruption following UK departure from EU
27 September 2019

Jaguar Land Rover is again planning a temporary shutdown of its main UK production plants for a week after Britain’s planned departure from the European Union on 31 October.

The Financial Times quotes the JLR CEO, Sir Ralf Speth, who admitted Britain’s largest car maker will shut its Halewood, Castle Bromwich, Solihull and Wolverhampton sites for up to eight days after the date. 

JLR is unable to reopen its sites at short notice if there's another delay to Brexit, as component ordering from suppliers requires a long lead time. JLR was forced to close its sites in April, when Brexit was originally scheduled to happen. Mini, Vauxhall, and Honda, among others, also closed during April. 

The FT claims the company imports around 20 million parts into the UK per day, meaning stockpiling isn’t realistic. “We cannot switch off and on again” said Speth. 

He was speaking at the unveiling of JLR's £500 million Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The new facility will bring together more than 13,000 staff currently spread across more than a dozen sites, streamlining development costs and timeframes for new models. 

Twenty-three of the UK and Europe’s automotive industry bodies joined forces last week to stress the “catastrophic” impact of the UK leaving the EU without a formal deal would have on the industry’s operating model, due to increased border checks and wide-reaching tariffs. 

Read more: 

Opinion: JLR's Ralf Speth on preparing for Brexit

No-deal Brexit would cost UK car makers billions in emissions fines

TStag

27 September 2019

Easier to get the removal men in if they shut the plant :-)

Kamelo

27 September 2019

Wasn’t this story in last weeks Sunday Times.

Symanski

27 September 2019

When will those wanting Brexit realise the stupidity of it?   All you're doing is harming Britain.

 

The only ones gaining are those betting against Britain.   Bankers and financiers.   Bamford of JCB.   All of them giving money to Boris.   Now Boris has taken those bribes he can't act objectively for Britain and stop Brexit!

 

lambo58

27 September 2019

Yes, the bank I work for has a full team ready and waiting to short the FTSE indices in the days leading up to Brexit and I have no doubt will make a fortune from the process.

I am no fan of JLR and have already taken advantage of that belief as have many others on my floor

Straff

27 September 2019

Oh please, not another opportunity to play 'blame Brexit'? JLR sales are tanking; 90% of people here (not including me - I haven't got one of them) say that the build quality is disastrous. Cut production for a week to reduce stocks but tell potential buyers that it's because of Brexit. Give it a rest JLR.

Bribes to Boris? So all those Remainers that try to brow beat us into remaining haven't funded any of 'their' Politicians?

I really, really, (really) hope that Boris pulls this off if only to p*ss off Symanski and Autocar journalists :)

Symanski

27 September 2019
Straff wrote:

I really, really, (really) hope that Boris pulls this off if only to p*ss off Symanski and Autocar journalists :)

 

What an immature comment to make.   How are you going to explain yourself to those you make poorer?   To those you put out of a job?

CharlieBrown

27 September 2019

Yes JLR sales were down 6.7% in August including plunging sales for UK - 21.6%, USA - 9%, and rest of world - 24.7% whilst China was up by 17.4% albeit from a low base and the need to shift vehicles ahead of their new emissions standards

But no JLR are shutting their plants due to Brexit not poor sales and high inventories - yeah right

