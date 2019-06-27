Analysis: What went wrong at Ford's Bridgend plant?

Ford’s closure of its Bridgend engine plant ends a chapter that began at the peak of the brand’s popularity in the UK in the 1970s and reflects current changes in car buyer’s tastes, misdirected product planning and pressure to electrify its fleet to hit EU CO2 targets.
The Bridgend closure will be devastating for the 1700 employees but it will also hit a further 5000 or so in the wider economy. “We fear the knock-on effect and it will be substantial,” said Tim Williams of the Welsh Automotive Forum, an alliance of car industry businesses in Wales.
There is a glimmer of hope in the shape of Aston Martin’s St Athan plant, 12 miles to the south-east, but the chances of Ineos taking space to build its Grenadier 4x4 at the Ford site have now faded.
Aston now represents the future for the car industry in Wales. It built its first DBX crossover at St Athan last week, with recruitment for 550 new assembly staff due to start in September. “I’m sure we will have plenty of applications from the Bridgend area,” said an Aston spokesman.
Suppliers to Ford will also be affected, although few major component makers are local. Block castings, for example, are trucked in from Ireland and the plant has an extended supply chain stretching onto mainland Europe.
Car production in UK finished long ago
Keen FORD fan during the Escort Mk1 and Mk2 years but gradually lost interest when they moved their labour force to cheaper European countries yet still maintained their 'Britishness' so as to keep their healthy sales here. They're don't have my loyalty anymore and we should treat and view them the same way as Honda. Oh and their cars less interesting and are over priced too.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Jonwat
Ford in UK
Watched the Welsh news announcing the closure, presenter said these are well paid jobs with shift workers on £50K & team leaders on £100k. No idea why Ford is moving elsewhere then, well done unions.
Symanski
Brexit & Wrong engines.
Two problems, firstly they're building the wrong engines and Ford needs better engines in their cars. I've driven the 150 4 pot and if you can't get the revs built up before pulling out a junction it just leaves you sitting there with no power at all. Dangerous.
Secondly, why would you invest to update the plant when you don't know the trading conditions in the next six months never mind the years it takes to pay back? That is where Brexit will have an effect not just on Ford but every foreign owned factory. The work will go elsewhere.
But given the bi-polar nature of Brexit no business would risk alienating half of their customers by blaming, even in part, Brexit.
Digdown
That land in Dagenham....
must be worth a fortune in non-engine manufacturing applications. Can't see Dagenham lasting much longer either. Temptation must then be to move Engineering out to Germany. Bye Ford!
coolboy
what went wrong?
Do we need V8s for the next 30 years as we did on the last?
Does Ford have any customers/factories left inside UK and does exporting in what is going to be the post-debacle-Brexit-thingy, competitive for the Bridgend plant?
Clearly, assembly of the 1.0-litre could be made, but for what, if there's no assembly plant left for them?
josef304
I might feel the equivalent
Mikey C
Ford making cuts across
Ford making cuts across Europe, also closing plants in France and Russia and selling a plant in Slovakia
Their problems are much wider than just the UK
