Dyson axes electric car project

Dyson has scrapped plans to build what it called a "ground-breaking" electric vehicle, because it doesn’t feel that the project can be commercially viable.
The British firm had established a new Dyson Automotive division that was developing the car, a large crossover-style premium EV saloon, ahead of a planned launch in 2021. Billionaire inventor James Dyson had vowed that new technology and design methods would make it stand apart from every other electric vehicle.
The firm had committed £2.5 billion into technology including the car project. The design and development of the machine was being undertaken by a staff of just over 500 workers at a facility in Hullavington. It is understood the firm already had a working version of the car at the facility.
But in an email to staff, Dyson confirmed that the automotive project was being closed. He said the team “has developed a fantastic car; they have been ingenious in their approach while remaining faithful to our philosophies. However, though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable.”
It is understood that Dyson’s board considered the troubles of EV start-ups such as Tesla and Nio to make money from selling cars, and the speed with which mainstream car firms were moving into the electric car market, as reasons for the decision.
The firm had been planning to produce the car at a new factory in Singapore, and was shortly due to start on the hugely capital-intensive project of developing and tooling up that site. Dyson added that the firm did go through “a serious process to find a buyer for the project which has, unfortunately, been unsuccessful so far.”
I guess the key problem is that Dyson bet heavily on solid state batteries but can't get the technology into production. This is a huge problem globally, because battery tech is holding back electric cars and much else.
Still better than losing your shirt eh?
'this is not a failure'. I'd be asking the employees for their opinions on that one, the people with mortgages. Ok, the mainstream manufacturers are getting into the market too fast for them to complete but it's still a failed project however the board tries to spin it.
I'd love to read the full story when it emerges.
to Singapore.
just shows how well Elon Musk has done and how much deeper his pockets are...
...no, just shows how gullible his investors are.
I think their patience waiting for the company to make a profit rather tha horrific losses may be wearing thin!
"It is understood that Dyson is open to licensing some of the technology it develops to other firms. "
Well if they're going to carry on developing the technology, but they're not going to use it themselves, of course they'll want to licence it to other firms. Not much point in spending a load of cash then just sitting on it.
It was no doubt going to be a very expensive (if a quite possibly capable) car. So obviously it put it into a very image conscious big spenders market. Those buyers will want a well known manufacturers badge on it not one from a Vacuum cleaner. Personally I would have done a deal to develop a sub brand, get a big Chinese maker to knock them out to Dyson designs and do a deal with something like Hesketh and buy in some 'posh British heritage'.
https://www.autocar.co.uk/opinion/new-cars/dyson-car-hardly-looks-gamble
Oops...
