Ineos Bridgend factory talks "very advanced", minister claims

Ineos Automotive, a subsidiary of British chemicals company Ineos, appears to be close to a deal to build its new 4x4 in Bridgend, Wales, next to the soon-to-close Ford factory.
The company's boss, billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has reportedly been interested in the site for some time. Now Welsh economy minister Ken Skates has told BBC Radio Wales that talks are "very advanced" between the Welsh government and the newly established car maker.
Ineos plans to build a Land Rover Defender-inspired model, dubbed the Projekt Grenadier. It intends to reveal early sketches of the car later this year before production starts in 2021.
Reports suggest that rather than use Ford's existing production facility, as previously considered, Ineos would build its own plant close by. If it goes ahead, the new facility could bring hundreds of new jobs to an area set to be badly affected by Ford's decision to close its engine plant next year.
Ineos's upcoming challenger to the iconic Defender is being developed in partnership with German engineering firm MBtech, which is part-owned by Mercedes-Benz.
The technical tie-up will involve MBtech allocating 200 full-time engineers to the project from its Stuttgart base. Ineos Automotive CEO Dirk Heilmann says the deal will "bring together German engineering and British design and entrepreneurship". MBtech will be tasked with "working up" the exact specifications of the vehicle to ensure that it is a "truly rugged, reliable and uncompromising 4x4".
MBtech was founded in 1995 as Mercedes-Benz Technologies, but the German car making giant sold a 65% share of the firm to AKKA Technologies in 2012. MBtech continues to work on multiple projects for Mercedes as well as with other car firms. Under the deal with Ineos, it will take the lead on overall vehicle development of the Grenadier, overseeing all components.
Bob Cholmondeley
Don't hold your breath...
Citroëniste.
soldi
Wrong target
Cheltenhamshire
soldi wrote:
Which is simply a ladder frame in various lengths and a variety of bodies to sit on these frames. Reliable and modern powertrain, and an interior that is not crap. Can't be too hard, as every single rival to the Defender managed it. Not very cool image though, not slavished in premium premiuminess.
GODFATHER
Cheltenhamshire wrote:
might be simple but doesn’t explain why they make the German look unreliable as the French. Lexus(and Toyota) has smashed the Germans for reliability, year in year out since they were created and will do for the foreseeable future. Pity they can’t design a good car to save their lives.
jonboy4969
Which is Why they sell more
Which is Why they sell more off roaders from LR than Toyota - and with teh new defender, that will just continue to grow.
GODFATHER
LMFAO
Wouldnt touch this thing with that crappy MB tech anyway. Should have involved the Japanese for a proper reliable and engineered all rounder. The Germans are no better at reliability then their european peers as the JD power surveys show. If you want something with average european tech, then buy the new defender
jason_recliner
Nice scarf!
Nothing says to the the world "I'm a pretentious prat" like a scarf on a man. Just in case the message is at risk of obfuscation, make sufe you place the knot at a 'jaunty' angle!
sabre
Land Rover defence
rogerhudson
Defender
JLR lost the plot years ago, they want to make a 'snatch'Rover with electric windows and Bose sound.
RogerHudson
jonboy4969
rogerhudson wrote:
**YAWN** - yet more inaccurate drivel
