Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 10 January

Welcome to our five used dream machines of 2020, leading with this, the first-generation Porsche Panamera. There are stacks of diesels around and terrific value they are, too, but as oil-burners continue to get the cold shoulder, how about a petrol one? A rare GTS caught our eye. Based on the naturally aspirated 4.8 S but with more power and torque (424bhp and 383lb ft) for 0-62mph in 4.5sec, sharper steering and tweaked suspension, it’s possibly the best Panamera in the old-model line-up and slots between the 4S and Turbo.

Our find is a 2012/12-reg with just 46,000 miles, and ‘one lady owner’. (Surely, that’s sexist. I mean, are we saying ladies don’t know how to give a car a proper workout?) Anyway, it sounds like a good ’un, especially since it has full Porsche service history and is stacked to the roof with options. It’s £32,950 compared with an original new price of £91,000, so not a bad saving.

It’s a pre-facelift model but more important, being a post-2011 4.8, it’s likely to be free of the bore wear issues that afflicted earlier engines.

Used first-generation Panameras like this are tempting old things but very specification and colour sensitive. Our example, in white with upgraded 20in alloy wheels and full leather interior, ticks all the boxes.

Buying tips include checking the PDK gearbox sump for oil leaks and, on air-suspended cars such as our find, that the car rises to the correct height on start-up. A coffee spill can disable the central switch control, so check everything works. If you’re at all uncertain, a Porsche dealer will, for around £200, give the car a 111-point check.