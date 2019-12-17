New Porsche Macan GTS is handling-focused sports SUV

New model bridges the gap between the S and the Turbo with 375bhp and bespoke suspension upgrades
Felix Page Autocar writer
17 December 2019

Porsche has unveiled a new GTS variant of its Macan compact SUV, which offers dynamic and performance upgrades over the standard and S-badged versions. 

Available to order now from £58,816, the GTS is equipped with a downtuned version of the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 that's found in the top-rung Turbo model. Producing 375bhp and 384lb ft, this engine bridges the gap between the S and Turbo.

Porsche claims a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds - a 0.3sec improvement over the old GTS - and a top speed of 162mph. WLTP consumption figures are unavailable, but the GTS delivered 29.4mpg on the old NEDC cycle. 

Alongside the power boost, the GTS comes equipped as standard with Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, which has been tuned for optimal dynamic behaviour. The GTS sits 15mm lower than the rest of the Macan range as standard, but can be lowered a further 10mm with an optional air suspension package. 

Porsche claims that the suspension upgrades, alongside new 20in performance alloy wheels and large cast iron brake discs all round, offer “the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car”. 

The GTS is differentiated from the rest of the Macan range with new side skirts and front and rear trim. The headlight bezels and rear light bars are darkened, while a black rear diffuser, tailpipes and air intake surrounds - standard features of Porsche GTS models - also feature. 

Inside, the armrests, door panels and seat centres are finished in Alcantara, with brushed aluminium trim featuring throughout for a sporty appearance. The seats themselves are exclusive to the GTS and offer eight-way adjustment and enhanced side support. 

Our Verdict

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan 2019

Updated version of dynamic SUV doesn't escape every tell-tale of age, but secures its status as outstanding driver's pick without breaking a sweat

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Additional standard equipment includes a Bose surround sound system, wireless smartphone charging, traffic and park assist programmes and a rear-view camera. 

READ MORE

Porsche Macan review

New Porsche Macan EV to get Taycan platform and tech

New 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo touches down in Frankfurt

Join the debate

Comments
2

Peter Cavellini

17 December 2019

 I just wish they had changed the lightbar at the back because it so looks like a VW product...

JohnMarshall

17 December 2019
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here For MORE INFO PLEASE just COPY AND PASTE this SITE.............w­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­.­­­­­­­F­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­x­­­­­­­1­­­­­­­2­­­­­­­0­­­­­­­.c­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­m

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week