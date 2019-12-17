New Porsche Macan GTS is handling-focused sports SUV

Porsche has unveiled a new GTS variant of its Macan compact SUV, which offers dynamic and performance upgrades over the standard and S-badged versions.

Available to order now from £58,816, the GTS is equipped with a downtuned version of the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 that's found in the top-rung Turbo model. Producing 375bhp and 384lb ft, this engine bridges the gap between the S and Turbo.

Porsche claims a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds - a 0.3sec improvement over the old GTS - and a top speed of 162mph. WLTP consumption figures are unavailable, but the GTS delivered 29.4mpg on the old NEDC cycle.

Alongside the power boost, the GTS comes equipped as standard with Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, which has been tuned for optimal dynamic behaviour. The GTS sits 15mm lower than the rest of the Macan range as standard, but can be lowered a further 10mm with an optional air suspension package.

Porsche claims that the suspension upgrades, alongside new 20in performance alloy wheels and large cast iron brake discs all round, offer “the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car”.

The GTS is differentiated from the rest of the Macan range with new side skirts and front and rear trim. The headlight bezels and rear light bars are darkened, while a black rear diffuser, tailpipes and air intake surrounds - standard features of Porsche GTS models - also feature.

Inside, the armrests, door panels and seat centres are finished in Alcantara, with brushed aluminium trim featuring throughout for a sporty appearance. The seats themselves are exclusive to the GTS and offer eight-way adjustment and enhanced side support.