Your first cars: Autocar readers share their stories

A Volkswagen Beetle, Morris Minor and even a Subaru Legacy - our competition winners tell us all about their first cars
6 May 2020

A few weeks ago, editor-in chief Steve Cropley told the tale of his first car. Then he set a challenge: tell us about your first car, in exactly 300 words, send to us with some pictures and the best entries will be published online.

Well, the results are all in. We've selected some of the best, which we'll publish over the next few weeks. Here are the first few for you to enjoy. 

Roderick Ramage - 1932 Morris Minor two-seater

St Cuthbert gave his name to my mother’s first car. Twenty-five years later, in winter 1957, a friend from home, John, and I, both students, bought a reputedly reliable 1932 Morris Minor two-seater for £32 (about £780 today). My mother recognised it as the same model as her first car, so naturally it inherited the name Cuthbert.

Our first ‘overhaul’ on Cuthbert was to decoke the head under the streetlight outside our digs. During the Easter holiday, we occupied his father’s well-equipped garage, including an ML6, on which John made bushes and the like. He also fabricated a linkage to move the central accelerator pedal to the right, while I made new seats and floorboards, ‘derusted’ with orthophosphoric acid and painted the body. The only professional work was reboring the cylinders and relining the brake shoes.

A year later, with his girlfriend wanting greater comfort, John bought a post-war Minor saloon, and Cuthbert became mine. Once, on the M6, I dozed off and awoke when Cuthbert was stopped by something solid beyond the hard shoulder. That summer, my father decided on a continental motor tour, but instead of his Daimler Century, he suggested Cuthbert and my mother’s Mini Countryman, so that my sister and I could return early to our studies.

In Germany people would turn and wave, the Swiss were offended by this scruffy old car defiling their neat and tidy country and the French were indifferent, because scruffy old cars were still commonplace there.

For five years, Cuthbert was as reliable as advertised, albeit needing constant care and maintenance. When I started to earn enough to realise my ambition for a top speed above 50mph, I cast off Cuthbert for an old Morgan Plus 4. Nevertheless, you remember your first car as you remember your first love.

Gareth Brearley - 1992 Subaru Legacy GT estate

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and perhaps my first car was best appreciated with lids pressed closed.

We’ll start with the bits that leave a lasting impression on me, even now. The deep burble from the slightly larger-than-standard exhaust, fed by a DOHC 2.0-litre engine pushing a nearly otherworldly 200bhp when new. The prominent whoosh of the aftermarket turbo (allegedly from an Evo…although in hindsight this seems unlikely), which meant that on every gravel road I used the AWD system to the best of its and my ability to channel my inner Richard Burns and Colin McRae, knocking precious tenths off the drive. Moments of driving freedom that, more than a decade later, I still haven’t truly been able to relive.

Some balance: at least one front wing was the wrong colour, there were the tell-tale signs of an impending rust apocalypse and the four-speed auto was at best dimwitted and at worst dangerous, particularly when combined with a turbo lag measured in hours and a ferocity that I still believe matches the Ferrari F40 (I’m open to offers to test this).

And there were other problems, chiefly that starting it was a two-person job: one on the ignition and the other holding the corroding terminals to the battery.

But none of its remembered faults stop me spending hours deep in the internet looking for its brothers. The 1992 Subaru Legacy GT estate was the car that gave me the freedom, while living on the other side of the world, to explore and grow up. It taught me the basics of car ownership and much about being an adult.

It also fuelled an enduring obsession with fast estates; every time I start my current incarnation, a Mercedes-AMG C63, I think back to the tatty Legacy awkwardly named ‘The Beast’.

John McKillop - 1966 Riley 4/72

I was 19. I had just dropped out of college and started work alternately driving a Ford Transit and in a shop, ‘selling’ or delivering furniture as required. My friends had variously, a Mini van, a Vauxhall Viva HB or nothing, and I had very restricted use of the family Fiat.

I had a general interest in all things motoring but no special attraction to the beast that became my first car. I don’t know how it came to be considered; maybe it was just in the small ads the week I decided I had to get mobile. But the man selling it drove round to the back of the shop, and I remember seeing it from the window and feeling like it had to be.

It was from 1966, a Riley 4/72 in two-tone blue with much chrome. This was 1978, so the car was 12 years old and, as with most of the era, carrying lots of rust. However, the paint job, the pale blue leather seats, the wooden dashboard and the sheer presence convinced me to part with £150 of the £165 being asked.

My mate managed a car spares shop and serviced it in his lunch hour, and I became familiar with fibreglass patching, sanding blocks and paint tins. I even remember risking my life by borrowing and deploying a spring compressor, so I must have changed some shock absorbers.

I had ‘The Tank’ for more than a year and loved it, before selling it for £135. So, £15 depreciation – never mind the repairs and 20mpg. It did all sorts: front and back seat use, up to Scotland on holiday with an exhaust lost on the motorway on the way back. I felt privileged and a bit different. As with the flares and the waistline, it won’t have survived, more’s the pity.

Richard Chandler - Volkswagen Beetle

How do you look cool for £25 and drive a car that won’t break down? At 18, I reckoned I’d cracked it.

Needing to travel to college at term’s beginning and end, I also wanted something that was reasonably refined and fun to drive. A cousin returning from a period living in Belgium couldn’t sell her left-hand-drive Volkswagen Beetle, 10 years old but powered(!) by an engine with only 40,000 miles under its belt. I bid and got it.

Back in the 1970s, cars received a current year’s numberplate when reregistered in the UK, so after an illegal period driving around with what I thought were cool, certainly different, small, red-on-white Belgian plates, I brought the car right up to date, it becoming a P-reg, just like brand new ones.

It goes without saying that, being a 1200cc Beetle, it was slow and handled badly, but as anyone with a Citroën 2CV will tell you, half the fun is maintaining momentum – and who can drive flat out these days?

A rarely mentioned advantage of the rear-mounted engine is that when the back seat is loaded to the roof with bedding, engine noise virtually disappears and it becomes a reasonably refined long-distance car.

Unless it’s wet and hilly, that is. There was a hole in the floor, just behind a front wheel, so in the rain it slowly filled with water, which poured into the heater outlets when I was going up steep hills and returned as a huge puff of steam, immediately obliterating visibility.

On the other hand, I did win a student car rally in it; I was the only competitor to make it across a flooded ford one night, bow wave pushing up to the windscreen, all thanks to the semi-sealed engine compartment.

