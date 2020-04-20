Used car buying guide: Triumph Spitfire

As the 1970s dawned, the Mk4 arrived with refreshed styling, an all-synchromesh gearbox and revised swing-spring rear suspension that tamed the back end. The dashboard was made full length and the instruments moved from the centre console to the driver’s side.

In 1974, the Spitfire gained the popular 1493cc engine that powered it through to last orders in 1980. It’s torquier than the 1300 but not quite as reliable. More rear suspension tweaks improved the handling still further. As an indication of how light the car was for much of its life, this last version was the heaviest at 851kg.

On your travels, you may encounter the occasional US-spec Spitfire. The Americans loved the car but clobbered it with extra emissions kit, heavy bumpers, lengthened outriggers and one carburettor rather than two. We found a lovely rust-free 1979-reg example with a faithfully recorded service history, up for £8000. It looked very tempting but experts advise against buying US-spec Spitfires, which, they say, are slow and heavy and not at all like Euro-spec cars.

It’s a shame but the fact is you don’t need any more problems when buying a Spitfire. The oldest are 58 but even the youngest are 40 years old, which, incidentally, makes them MOT exempt. Mechanicals can be fixed but rust is the big issue that costs lots of money to put right properly.

Parts are freely available. You can go for remanufactured but we like the idea of original bits from a breaker such as Spitfire Graveyard (spitfiregraveyard.com). Owner Dave Loversidge says he regularly gets one old wreck through his doors each week and has a queue of customers for the best bits. One day, we’ll be appalled that so many Spitfires were disposed of in this way but their parts are at least bringing more promising examples of this lovely car back to life.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Mark Pattinson, Enginuity: “The Spitfire is a pretty little sports car. Its problem is that it’s so cheap. Most people are unwilling to spend what it takes to put right all the rust that breaks out on sills, arches, floors, windscreen pillars… Restoring one properly is very expensive. It’s why you need to be wary of partially restored or bodged cars. Always take a magnet with you so you can identify body filler. Most parts are available either remanufactured or from breakers so you should never struggle to get what you need.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Coolant leaks that create an oil and water sludge around the oil filler neck, rumbles and misfires… Look, listen and feel for all of these. Check the condition of the carburettors and the fuel lines going to them.