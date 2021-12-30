Road test yearbook: July to September

The height of summer usually means hot weather, beaches and afternoon siestas - unless you're part of the Autocar news desk. Here's what kept us busy in the third part of the year.

July

Here at Autocar, few cars set the news desk aquiver like a shiny new Lotus, so reveals didn’t come much bigger than that of the Emira this year. Aside from the headline-worthy facts that it’s the first all-new model out of Hethel in a decade and comes with the option of a sizzling hot Mercedes-AMG motor, it’s also the final combustion car Lotus will ever produce.

The big news kept coming for fans of sporty coupés, with BMW unwrapping the new two-door 2 Series and British start-up Wells giving us the exclusive on its new Vertige. While Aston Martin presented the jaw-dropping Valhalla supercar in its final form, Audi gave us clues to the A8’s ‘private jet’-style electric successor and – just as exciting – Renault confirmed plans to revive the 4L as a quirky, affordable EV in 2024.

A big month for new metal, then, but there were also some huge developments across the wider industry, with Rimac and Bugatti partnering to share development of future hypercars and Lamborghini laying the foundations for its electrified future. As the worlds of motoring and politics become ever more intertwined, it’s a fulltime job keeping up with how each firm is adapting to new regulations and expectations, and maybe it was just the balmy weather and increased social freedom but July brought a real sense of optimism about how things are going, particularly from a motoring enthusiast’s point of view.

Speaking of freedom, July brought the return of the Goodwood Festival of Speed after a two-year hiatus. It’s a huge event for us anyway – as the UK’s biggest motor show – but the pent-up desire to get up close and personal with important new cars, industry executives and classic legends had us pushing our way to the front of the queue. The event was a wonderful return to form, allowing us to overdose on the sights, smells and sounds we’d so dearly missed. We could easily have sat by the side of turn one on the hillclimb for another day (or week). Where else can you watch 2000bhp electric hypercars do battle with 60-year-old sporting legends?