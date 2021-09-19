New Touring Arese RH95: Coachbuilt supercar driven in UK

Like coachbuilders of the 20th century, Touring has to choose a car on which to base its work, bringing us to a slightly sticky issue. Which is that the company is reluctant to reveal the source of this car’s innards, because it cannot be seen to be profiting from that firm’s stellar reputation. Instead, it says it wanted a powerful, mid-engined car with pedigree and has picked an Italian supercar maker’s excellent V8 machine as the basis for the Arese. It can be had in another, more potent form than the car featured here, to issue 710bhp.

It might seem mealy-mouthed not to mention the marque and it was indeed this scribbler’s original intention to do so. But it’s not hard to work out and avoids potential problems for Touring. And when you’ve sampled this car, you’re almost certain to conclude that what it is doing is a good thing, adding variety and colour to the new car choices available to buyers. An extremely deep-pocketed buyer in this case, which we’ll come to later.

It must be quite something, however, to buy one of the most admired mid-engine junior supercars of the moment and agree to pay a substantial multiple of its price to have it filleted by a team of engineers on the outskirts of Milan. In terms of exterior body panels, the filleting is near total. Only the windscreen and its surround survive the transition. There’s a good reason for the retention of this element, and of the car’s powertrain, suspension, front-end structure, dashboard, seats and safety systems, and that’s the need to carry over the homologation and crash test results of the donor car. Without doing this, the cost of the programme would mushroom unviably, what with the need to crash test the car and gain heaps of official approvals.

In any case, there’s very little wrong with the donor car, whose V8 you order to life with a red start button on the manettino-equipped (clue alert) steering wheel. Twin plumes of condensation drift across the screen of the electronic rear-view mirror, whose camera is fed from a lens sat low between the Arese’s boldly rectangular exhaust orifices. These vapours provide a mildly diverting sight until combustion warms them away. The engine settles to a promisingly busy idle that can be harnessed either by leaving the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission in the auto mode, or by finger-flicking the right-hand, fixed-position paddle shift to trigger first. Almost from the moment the Arese moves, you sense its chassis is special. You feel bumps, not uncomfortably but with such sensory clarity that if you’re travelling slowly enough, you can imagine the severity of each one. This chassis is about feedback.