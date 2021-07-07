Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

It’s all going on for Hyundai at the moment. An electric car that has received rave reviews and features the sort of volt tech normally reserved for sports cars; Autocar’s top award, the coveted Issigonis Trophy, for chairman Euisun Chung; and now this - the i20 N, the firm’s second N performance product after the i30 N.

Priced from £24,995 and featuring a typical modern hot hatch recipe of turbo four, front-wheel drive and six-speed manual (praise be), the i20 N runs to 201bhp and 207lb ft - figures good enough for 0-62mph in 6.2sec. There’s also an electromechanical limited-slip differential and a rev-matching function, while Hyundai has reinforced the bodyshell in no fewer than 12 places compared with the regular i20. So it’s clear the car has intent.

Not that you wouldn’t guess it from the looks. The i20 is hardly a shrinking violet, with a chunky rear spoiler, aggressive rear diffuser and jutting chin that gives it far more road presence than the more demure Fiesta ST.

Some may feel it’s a bit OTT, but fair play to Hyundai for pinning their colours to the mast so obviously.