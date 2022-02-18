As time has gone on, Skoda has slimmed this car's range of engine options to just three. Crucially, each one is frugal but the differences lie in their performance and how power is delivered.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged triple with 94bhp – the version that was the most popular in the previous model – is always coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. If you want a sixth gear or the optional dual-clutch auto, you need to upgrade to the 108bhp model with the same engine.

Those five gears are long to benefit economy, but that’s par for the course with today’s WLTP-dictated powertrains. Below 2000rpm, it grumbles unhappily as 129lb ft tries to persuade 1.1 tonnes to get moving, but it feels slightly less strained than the Polo with the same drivetrain.

Once above that, though, it’s hushed enough that you need to look at the tachometer to know when to change gear. To get any meaningful acceleration, the engine does need to be revved fairly hard, but it seems happy to be taken to 6000rpm, emitting a muted and not unappealing three-cylinder thrum as it does so, before the soft limiter starts to call time from 6200rpm.

The gearchange is typical for a Volkswagen Group car. The throw is neither short nor long, the gate is well defined and there’s just enough feedback to let the driver know the gear has engaged but not enough to actually be engaging for the driver. The clutch, meanwhile, is feelsome enough for easy driving without being heavy.

If you're looking for performance akin to a lukewarm hatch, you should consider the top-spec 1.5-litre four-pot. 148bhp and 184lb ft result in a 0-62mph time of 8.0sec, a top speed of 137mph and levels of everyday performance that won't see many customers complaining.

The powertrain has evidently been tuned to maximise economy, because you get just enough initial acceleration to get things moving, but thereafter throttle response is delayed to keep the engine from revving too much. This is fine if you’re not in a rush, but if you see a gap in traffic or try to accelerate off a slip road, it takes longer than you think a car with this much power needs. It's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch 'box only, which shifts smoothly but can at times be frustratingly reluctant to kick down.

Its response is hastened in Sport mode, which also gives you a sharper throttle and some extra weight on the steering, but not much else. Eco, meanwhile, slows everything down in the name of economy.

Much like the three-cylinder unit, the 1.5 is hushed at most speeds, but its larger capacity and seven-speed 'box make it more refined for more of the time. Only when you put your foot down and rev it out does it begin to sound slightly strained, which is slightly at odds with the fact it always delivers strong performance.