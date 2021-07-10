Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

With two SUVs and a hatchback having already received the bronze badge and big power treatment, Cupra’s transformation into a go-faster offshoot of the Seat mothership continues unabated. Now it’s the turn of the Leon Estate.

With a lowered stance, bespoke exterior styling, quad exhaust pipes and liberal use of copper accents, the Cupra cuts a meaner figure than the equivalent Seat model, but one that can still claim some semblance of subtlety.

As with the hatch, it’s available with your choice of combustion or hybrid power - but all-wheel drive and a range-topping power output can be found in wagon form only, courtesy of a turbocharged 2.0-litre EA888 fout-pot shared with the recently revealed Volkswagen Golf R.

It produces 306bhp here, giving the VW a slight edge, and Cupra’s 4Drive all-wheel drive system does without the Golf R’s drift mode lairiness, although you do get an electronic locking rear differential and adaptive dampers as standard. And while UK prices for the VW have yet to be confirmed, you can expect the Cupra to be slightly cheaper.

Suspension is by MacPherson struts up front and multi-links at the rear, with power sent exclusively through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

All variants ride on 19in alloy wheels (black with copper accents, naturally), while top-spec VZ3 cars get added luxuries on top of the extensive standard kit list, including a powered tailgate, leather upholstery (with heated front seats) and wireless smartphone charging. Whichever model you go for, there’s 620 litres of seats-up boot space - 240 more than you’ll find in the hatchback. The firm expects that extra practicality to win over 35% of all Leon customers.