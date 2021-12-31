Road test yearbook 2021: October to December

The days might have started getting shorter, but there was no shortage of new metal in the final few months of the year. Here's what went down:

October

Autocar’s tagline is ‘First for news and reviews’, so naturally we cover any and every vaguely significant new car. However, not all car reveals are equal, some getting a mere mention in a sidebar, while others, like the all-new Range Rover, get a whopping six pages. News editor Felix Page was overheard saying he just couldn’t stop writing about it, so much was there to say. The new one is moving even more upmarket in the hopes of bringing profit and new customers to the JLR fold.

On the other hand, finding more sales was not a priority for any manufacturer in the latter half of the year, since the chip crisis has meant they just haven’t been able to keep up with demand. With a few exceptions, makers are selling every car they can build, and for certain models there’s a yearlong waiting list. The upshot, as we reported in our 16 October issue, was that the SMMT recorded the lowest September new car registrations since 1999.

That didn’t stop the steady flow of launches, though. Significant electric cars just kept on coming, headlined by the Tesla Model Y. It’s been on sale in the US for what feels like forever and the competition hasn’t stood still. Nevertheless, it still impressed us with its range, space and clever tech, but its lacklustre dynamics failed to push our buttons – or touchscreens, for that matter. The same was true of the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX, which is billed as a GTI for the electric age, but while our road test proved it was a good electric car, it’s not an exciting one.

The Kia EV6 has less sporting bravura yet managed to surprise us with its driving engagement on a first drive – while being significantly cheaper. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT had a creditable stab at being a performance EV, too, but also lacked the finer details to make it a truly engaging driver’s car despite devastating speed and a willingness to oversteer.