Q&A: Aston Martin boss wants brand to be the 'British Ferrari'

What will your relationship with Red Bull be like in future?

“Red Bull’s contribution has been invaluable. Those guys have been great friends to our brand and we’ll continue as their title sponsor in F1 this year. Red Bull Technologies takes responsibility for the Valkyrie and that will continue after we launch it at the back end of the year. Beyond that, we will have a new relationship with the [F1] team currently known as Racing Point. It’s up to us to make proper use of that relationship.”

Your electrification plans for the Rapide E and Lagonda have been shelved. Is that a poor signal to send to the market?

“Our plans have gone back, but they’re far from dead. We’ve finished the Rapide E engineering, learned a ton of stuff from it and its IP remains with us. But we’ve taken the opportunity to write down the capital expenditure of the electrification work. We’ve had some difficult years. We have to decide what our new priorities are.”

What are your priorities?

“We have to get to the midengined model bloodline – Valkyrie this year, Valhalla in 2022 and Vanquish in 2023 – and we have to bring our 3.0-litre V6 hybrid and plug-in powertrains into the whole model range as soon as possible, as a way of staying on the right side of clean air regulations. These powertrains need to be right across our range by the mid-2020s. But we’re not walking away from the Lagonda project. I’d hope that would regain its place in our priority list post-2024.”

The Vantage has had a slow start. Why is this and what can you do about it?

“Actually, we’ve grown our market share with this model. But though our slice got bigger, the cake got smaller. Also, we were missing the Roadster, which will account for about 40% of potential volume. There was a demand for a manual gearbox, which we’re now meeting, and some buyers prefer a more traditional grille, which we’re now providing. And we’re now offering the leasing deals many people want.”

What are your immediate priorities this year?

“We have to balance demand and supply to remove extra stock out of the system and get back to building cars to order. Then we have to ensure that DBX’s quality is perfect from the very first deliveries.”

How do these changes affect your own position as president and CEO?

“That’s a difficult question because you never really know. I’ve got plenty to prove. But Lawrence Stroll is more than interested in cars and he isn’t a passive guy – which I like. He’s made it clear that the CEO’s role won’t change. I’d like to be here to see the DBX and the mid-engined models through their launches, and the Lagonda too.”