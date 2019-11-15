Aston Martin preparing Vantage Roadster for 2020 reveal

Aston Martin is readying a drop-top Roadster variant of its Vantage sports car for a spring 2020 unveiling, and our photographers have caught the model testing on public roads.
The prototype in these images is wearing the same matte black camouflage as the model in Aston's official preview images, released last month, but shows the convertible is in an advanced stage of testing.
The hardtop coupé variant of the Vantage has been on sale in its current form since 2018, following its unveiling at the 2017 Los Angeles motor show, spearheading the British firm's design reinvention as part of CEO Andy Palmer's Second Century Plan.
The Roadster retains the low, wide stance of the coupé, with styling changes limited to the addition of a canvas folding soft-top. The Vantage's slim rear light bar and ducktail-style spoiler are retained, as are its prominent front splitter and rear diffuser.
With the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster, Aston Martin will offer a convertible variant of every model in its current line-up, except the four-door Rapide saloon, which is now on sale only in performance-focused AMR form. It remains unclear whether the AMR variant of the Vantage, which features the only six-speed manual gearbox in the maker's range, will be offered as a drop-top.
No technical details of the Vantage Roadster have been revealed yet, but it’s expected to use the same 503bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 as the coupé, albeit with a fractional performance sacrifice due to the extra weight of the folding roof and the required structural bracing.
Aston Martin has confirmed the model will become available globally in spring next year. As with the DB11 Volante, it can be expected to command an approximate 8% premium over the hardtop, suggesting a starting price of around £130,500.
eseaton
There is surely no mystery as
Symanski
Missed opportunity.
They had a chance to fix the looks of the Vantage and blew it! Still got that vacuum cleaner nose. Still got the wedgie back end. Still looks that it's been in a front and rear shunt.
Bet it still has a mess of an interior.
Time for Marek Reichman to go.
Hughbl
I had my doubts about the look
of the coupe when it was first released, but having seen it in the flesh, it works - and I'm sure the soft top will too.
jmd67
I thought time would acclimatise me
I thought time would acclimatise me to the mouth but no. The mouth and size and position of the lights are just wrong whether it's a hard-top or soft-top. The rear spoiler looks ridiculous as well. Nothing's changed with that either.
Lanehogger
I like it, but I prefer the coupe
Quickly glancing at the side profile, I thought I was looking at a tuned F-Type convertible for a moment! Either way, I'm probably in the minority in that I like Vantage's looks. Sure, it's not beautiful or dainty like the previous model, but I like it's brutish, powerful and menacing looks which produces masses of road presence and identity while not being mistaken for a DB11 or any other Aston. But then, is there actually a genuinely beautiful and exquisite looking sports car in this class? 911, AMG GT, R8, F-Type, 570GT, Corvette, i8......all are distinctive and have presence, but I wouldn't say any are gorgeous.
Highline2.0
Hmm still undecided in the
275not599
PHEW!
Getting worried there. Had to sit through 6 posts before I finally got to SOME MORE CRAP THAT AUTOCAR DOES NOTHING ABOUT!
eseaton
I am fully expecting to read
I am fully expecting to read an 'Autocar Closing' headline soon.
There is no way Haymarket would allow this appalling website to continue to pour shame and embarrassment on a publication they had any future aspirations for.
Boris9119
Here We Go Again!
Here we go again, Autocar referencing a 911 rival in the headliner! Nearly every new sports car, from concept, rumoured to actual is headlined as a 911 rival.......and then eventually we get the road test and as expected, its not. Porsche, there is no substitute?
