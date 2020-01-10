Aston Martin shelves production plans for Rapide E electric saloon

Aston Martin will not put its first pure-electric model, the Rapide E, into production as originally planned, Autocar understands.

First revealed in 2015 as a concept and confirmed for production in 2017, Aston had essentially finished the car’s development by the time it made its dynamic debut at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was planned to make limited production at the end of last year, with 155 examples mooted at an undisclosed price.

However, a source close to the firm has told Autocar it will now become a research project used to further Aston’s broader electrification programme, with no intention of producing customer cars. It’s not clear yet how many orders of the model were taken, or whether refunds will have to be issued.

The British firm is focusing most of its efforts on the launch of the DBX, a crucial model that it hopes will have the desired impact of improving its difficult financial position. First deliveries of the super-SUV will commence in the second quarter of 2020.

Aston issued yet another profit warning for December on Tuesday as CEO Andy Palmer described 2019 as a “very disappointing year”. Shares fell to an all time low, below £4, not long after the news broke - down from £17 a share when the company was first floated.

