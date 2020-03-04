New Aston Martin Speedster is exclusive V12 two-seater

The new V12 Speedster is an “uncompromising, visceral two-seater” from Aston Martin. Limited to 88 examples and with deliveries due in early 2021, it’s priced at £765,000 and available to order now.
The roofless, windscreenless V12 Speedster was created by the Q by Aston Martin bespoke division and was taken from conception to production in just 12 months.
Using a bonded aluminium architecture, it’s built on a mixture of DBS Superleggera and Vantage underpinnings to create a bespoke platform. The bodywork, described by Aston Martin as “inspired by fighter jets as much as it is by our history”, is constructed almost entirely from carbonfibre and shown first in a livery reflecting the F-18 Hornet aircraft.
Its 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 puts out an estimated 690bhp and 555lb ft, giving it a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec and a governed top speed of 186mph. Aston has also created a bespoke exhaust system to give a “rousing” soundtrack.
Join the debate
jagdavey
No wipers..........they saved thousands!!!!!
Aston saved thousands on the development costs on this car by omitting windscreen & wipers!!!!!
Symanski
Another Marek Mess.
And even more of a disjointed mess that is typical of Marek Reichman's designs.
jonboy4969
Seriously - do you actually
Would be nice to know what you drive and what you consider to be a good designed car.
jason_recliner
Tough Crowd!
abkq
It's very sad to see this
It's very sad to see this contrived and fussily styled model after the simple relaxed confidence of the Vantage.
It's obviously designed to be eye-catching, but the more one looks at it the more unconvincing its details are. The whole front end, from the bonnet to the grille, is an uncordinated mess.
Peter Cavellini
No Butts.
Aren't cars like this getting ugly?, rear ends with huge diffusers, weird lighting systems, is this what pretty cars look like now?
bomb
Aston Martin Elva.
Aston Martin Elva.
fleabane
Elva
Add your comment