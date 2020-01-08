Aston Martin plots super-exclusive Speedster inspired by Le Mans

Just 88 of the 690bhp models will be made, costing at least £750,000 each when they go on sale next year
8 January 2020

Aston Martin will build a new, ultra-limited-run V12 Speedster model inspired by the brand’s 1959 Le Mans-winning racer.

The Speedster is set to make its debut later this year before first customer deliveries at the start of 2021 and has only been previewed in a design sketch so far.

The image shows the brand’s traditional race-inspired design cues, including the absence of a roof and windscreen, plus bespoke bodywork all-round, and displays clear links to Aston’s 2013 CC100 speedster concept, which was created to celebrate the maker’s centenary year.

The V12 Speedster has been created by Aston’s in-house bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ division and is said to “elegantly combine an authentic, driver-orientated sports car with the use of cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology to deliver a stunning, two-seat enthusiast driving machine”.

Only 88 will be hand-built to order, and while no price has been released, it is understood that each car will cost from at least £750,000.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2018 road test review - hero review

New flagship super-GT has world-class fast grand touring capability, handling and driver involvement. Will Aston's Vanquish successor be the third hit in a row for its second-century plan?

Technical details remain minimal, but the V12 Speedster will be powered by Aston’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 with around 690bhp and 515lb ft. It will be mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s the same powertrain as that used by the DBS Superleggera supercar, albeit slightly detuned, so expect the Speedster’s underpinnings to also be shared with that car.

The V12 Speedster comes just a few months after Ferrari launched its similarly designed Monza SP1 and SP2. The roofless Italians – offering seating for one or two respectively – will be built in numbers up to 500, depending on demand, and have been offered to select collectors at a price in the region of £2.3 million. Those cars use an 809bhp 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12.

2

Prost A

8 January 2020

I love it so beautiful and so original 

thank you Aston Martin for leading the industry again and don't do anything the Chinese firm do but copying others' design. Wonderful car. Makes me proud to be British again 

hang on 

just googling around I found out 

Aston Martin is not a British firm anymore 

the design is a knock off from Ferrari and 

this is exactly what the Chinese firm have been accused of doing 

Mac Laren is has never been a British firm ..

dam ... am I dreaming , drunk or is this a nightmare .....

lambo58

8 January 2020

Blundering and desperate 

Lol

