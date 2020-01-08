Aston Martin plots super-exclusive Speedster inspired by Le Mans

Aston Martin will build a new, ultra-limited-run V12 Speedster model inspired by the brand’s 1959 Le Mans-winning racer.

The Speedster is set to make its debut later this year before first customer deliveries at the start of 2021 and has only been previewed in a design sketch so far.

The image shows the brand’s traditional race-inspired design cues, including the absence of a roof and windscreen, plus bespoke bodywork all-round, and displays clear links to Aston’s 2013 CC100 speedster concept, which was created to celebrate the maker’s centenary year.

The V12 Speedster has been created by Aston’s in-house bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ division and is said to “elegantly combine an authentic, driver-orientated sports car with the use of cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology to deliver a stunning, two-seat enthusiast driving machine”.

Only 88 will be hand-built to order, and while no price has been released, it is understood that each car will cost from at least £750,000.