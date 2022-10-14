Paris motor show 2022 - live updates

The Paris motor show returns this year for the first time since 2018, following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

The biennial motor show, which runs in parallel with the Frankfurt motor show, is a hub for several big European car reveals and debuts. It will open its doors to attendees this morning and the world’s key vehicle manufacturers.

Read our comprehensive list (below) for all the biggest car reveals and debuts at the Parc des Expositions.

09:30 - Luca de Meo has come a long way since his last role running Seat, which hasn’t gone from strength to strength since his departure. There’s no doubt his challenge is huge: to make Renault profitable, to manage the tricky alliance with Nissan - but he’s not letting any stress show. De Meo appears as if he’s taking it all in his stride. RB

09:15 - Renault has closed its stand ahead of the imminent arrival of President Macron. The Renault exec team, including boss Luca de Meo, even look a bit nervous… MT

09:00 - Ah, these are the motor show we know and love: crowds of people trying to get the ultimate snap of a top exec and a new car despite layers and layers of people. Luca de Meo talking in French, giving it the sense of a very French-market-focused show. He’ll be talking to us in English later. RB

08:45 - Weeks of planning have gone into this motor show to enable the right executives to be in the right place at the right time, conducting hundreds of interviews with journalists. And then that all goes up into the air when one Emmanuel Macron decides he wants to pay a visit… Word is show stands will have to be cleared up to an hour in advance for them to be swept by the French secret service, and interview schedules remain up in the air. MT