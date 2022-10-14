Paris motor show 2022 - live updates

The Paris motor show returns this year for the first time since 2018, following a Covid-enforced hiatus.
The biennial motor show, which runs in parallel with the Frankfurt motor show, is a hub for several big European car reveals and debuts. It will open its doors to attendees this morning and the world’s key vehicle manufacturers.
Read our comprehensive list (below) for all the biggest car reveals and debuts at the Parc des Expositions.
Read on for our live blog and all of the biggest model reveals in Paris
09:30 - Luca de Meo has come a long way since his last role running Seat, which hasn’t gone from strength to strength since his departure. There’s no doubt his challenge is huge: to make Renault profitable, to manage the tricky alliance with Nissan - but he’s not letting any stress show. De Meo appears as if he’s taking it all in his stride. RB
09:15 - Renault has closed its stand ahead of the imminent arrival of President Macron. The Renault exec team, including boss Luca de Meo, even look a bit nervous… MT
09:00 - Ah, these are the motor show we know and love: crowds of people trying to get the ultimate snap of a top exec and a new car despite layers and layers of people. Luca de Meo talking in French, giving it the sense of a very French-market-focused show. He’ll be talking to us in English later. RB
08:45 - Weeks of planning have gone into this motor show to enable the right executives to be in the right place at the right time, conducting hundreds of interviews with journalists. And then that all goes up into the air when one Emmanuel Macron decides he wants to pay a visit… Word is show stands will have to be cleared up to an hour in advance for them to be swept by the French secret service, and interview schedules remain up in the air. MT
Join the debate
Add your comment
A motor show, how quaint!
Joking aside, I'm rather frustrated that this is happening but Geneva is not, again. I briefly looked at this instead but it's a right old faff not being particularly close to the airport.
Geneva is brilliant as you can just go there for the day, so no expensive hotel. You can usually sit in a selection of Porsches and even Mclarens if you queue up for a little. Yes, the food and drink prices are silly but where else can you sit in such a varied selection of cars - nowhere!
And don't say Goodwood, I noticed most of the mainstream manufacturers had gone from there this year.
i, for one, love a Geneva Motor Show day out and am really hoping it happens again
€30 for a 7 hour ticket to stand in a queue to look at car (don't touch) rotating on stand whilst eating a €15 cheese and ham baguette and €7 cafe au lait after staying in a nearby €200 hotel for one night. And you wonder why car shows are in decline! I'll stick to youtube launches thanks. I think the Autocar team with their press days, full access and free food forget this!
Nonsense! However I wouldn't expect anything less from a remoaner who hasn't gotten over a referendum from 6 years ago. How sad!
I agree showing what a complete and utter rip off the Paris Motor Show is to the paying public. Meanwhile so called car journalists enjoy their freebies...
Why would anyone spend €22 on a coffee and sandwhich? Weird behaviour. Anyway, it is €16 for the 7 hour, timed arrival, ticket; €30 for the come and go as you wish until 22:30 ticket. Le choix t'appartient, mais ni l'un ni l'autre n'est obligatoire.