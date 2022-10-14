BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Paris motor show 2022 - live updates
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Paris motor show 2022 - live updates

The French motor show is back for the first time since 2018, with several new models set to make their debut
Autocar
News
10 mins read
17 October 2022

The Paris motor show returns this year for the first time since 2018, following a Covid-enforced hiatus

The biennial motor show, which runs in parallel with the Frankfurt motor show, is a hub for several big European car reveals and debuts. It will open its doors to attendees this morning and the world’s key vehicle manufacturers.  

Read our comprehensive list (below) for all the biggest car reveals and debuts at the Parc des Expositions. 

Related articles

Read on for our live blog and all of the biggest model reveals in Paris

09:30 - Luca de Meo has come a long way since his last role running Seat, which hasn’t gone from strength to strength since his departure. There’s no doubt his challenge is huge: to make Renault profitable, to manage the tricky alliance with Nissan - but he’s not letting any stress show. De Meo appears as if he’s taking it all in his stride. RB

09:15 - Renault has closed its stand ahead of the imminent arrival of President Macron. The Renault exec team, including boss Luca de Meo, even look a bit nervous… MT

09:00 - Ah, these are the motor show we know and love: crowds of people trying to get the ultimate snap of a top exec and a new car despite layers and layers of people. Luca de Meo talking in French, giving it the sense of a very French-market-focused show. He’ll be talking to us in English later. RB

08:45 - Weeks of planning have gone into this motor show to enable the right executives to be in the right place at the right time, conducting hundreds of interviews with journalists. And then that all goes up into the air when one Emmanuel Macron decides he wants to pay a visit… Word is show stands will have to be cleared up to an hour in advance for them to be swept by the French secret service, and interview schedules remain up in the air. MT

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

08:30 - It’s quality, not quantity in Paris this year. In footprint, the show is undeniably tiny, squeezed into just one hall over two floors. Yet the new car debuts are still plentiful and the executives top drawer, industry heavyweights Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares and Renault chief Luca de Meo among them, both of whom we’re speaking with today. Mark Tisshaw

08:15 - First time I’ve seen the Peugeot 9X8 in the flesh. Super-cool. Car behind is the 508 PSE, its closest road-going relation for now… Hopefully its commitment to WEC will soon translate to more fun performance cars for Joe Public. RB

08:00 - An unexpected find at the show: ‘American Car City’. Complete with four sufficiently absurdly sized vehicles including an Escalade and a Ram TRX. You can only assume there’s a market or they wouldn’t be here… RB

Advertisement
Back to top

07:45 - A huge stand for BYD is surely emblematic of its potential success in the European market. With four models - a crossover, large SUV, luxury GT and exec saloon - in its range, there’s no question over which Californian EV brand it has in its crosshairs. FP

07:30 - First spot on entering the show is the new Jeep Avenger. Looks great and feels like it really could be the car that means bigger volumes (albeit still not huge) for Jeep in Europe. Rachel Burgess

07:15 - With the new Manifesto concept, Dacia showcases its aim to bring its outdoorsy, activity-focused ethos to the fore - similar to what Czech brand Skoda did recently with its rugged Vision 7S concept. Asked how he feels about another mainstream car company revamping its design language around similar principles, Dacia design director David Durand said: “It doesn’t worry me, because Skoda is in a different field - it’s much more expensive than our range. It’s a bit flattering I think, because it means we are on the way that makes sense, even for more expensive brands." FP

Advertisement
Back to top

07:00 - Monday 17 October

With the new Manifesto concept, Dacia showcases its aim to bring its outdoorsy, activity-focused ethos to the fore - similar to what Czech brand Skoda did recently with its rugged Vision 7S concept. Asked how he feels about another mainstream car company revamping its design language around similar principles, Dacia design director David Durand said: “It doesn’t worry me, because Skoda is in a different field - it’s much more expensive than our range. It’s a bit flattering I think, because it means we are on the way that makes sense, even for more expensive brands.” Felix Page

Alpine A110 R

We are eagerly awaiting Alpine’s appearance in Paris, and the French sports car maker has already confirmed it will debut the hardcore A110 R.

Set to go on sale later this month, the R will sit above the standard Alpine A110, completing the model's core range. It weighs in at just 1082kg - down 34kg compared to the standard car - while it also gains a new swan-neck spoiler, a flat undercarriage, a new rear diffuser and reshaped side skirts. 

That's not all - the R is also set 10mm lower than the S, with hydraulically adjustable dampers offering what Alpine calls the "ultimate on-track experience". A stripped-back rival to the Porsche Cayman GT4, it does away with sound-deadening materials inside and features an abundance of carbon fibre parts.

Advertisement
Back to top

Hardcore Alpine A110 R is stiffer, lighter track car >> 

Alpine Alpenglow

Alpine will also debut a brand new concept - the Alpenglow - in the French capital, after its full reveal on Thursday 13th October. The Alpenglow will inspire the next generation of Alpine's cars, as it moves towards electric-only power.    

We don't know all the details yet, but Alpine previewed the Alpenglow showcasing the front of the car. An imposing, shadow-obscured racer, the model was presented with a front-facing light bar, a wide diffuser and a cockpit design which appears similar to the McLaren Solus GT. 

It's likely to be an evolution of the earlier A4810 concept revealed earlier this year, which was particularly notable because of its hydrogen-fueled electric drivetrain. 

Alpine Alpenglow is radical vision of hydrogen-combustion future > >

BYD to launch in Europe

BYD is poised to begin European sales of three new EVs – the Atto 3 crossover, Han saloon and Tang SUV – by the end of the year. It’s expected to detail the cars’ pricing, spec and availability at Paris.

New BYD Atto 3 confirmed for UK sale by end of 2022 >>

New Dacia branding

Dacia will formally reveal its new brand identity in Paris, featuring a new logo, emblem and khaki green colour scheme. The new branding will appear on all new Dacia cars from the second half of 2022, meaning we’ll see the Dacia Sandero, Dacia Jogger and Dacia Duster all showcasing the firm’s new “simplistic and artful mindset”. 

Dacia Duster, Jogger and Sandero get firm’s new branding >>

Dacia Manifesto

Billed as a featherweight, all-terrain buggy, the Dacia Manifesto concept showcases several new technologies (but no doors, windows or windscreen)

Advertisement
Back to top

With four-wheel drive, large wheels and a raised stance, the Manifesto is also completely waterproof and is constructed from lightweight, sustainable materials. 

It’s similar in size to the Ariel Nomad, and Dacia says it’s a statement of intent - a technical showcase that the Romanian firm has called a “lab for ideas”. Work on the model began only in January, but it will be the star of its line-up in Paris. 

Dacia Manifesto concept is featherweight all-terrain buggy >>

Dacia Jogger hybrid

Also on the agenda in Paris is the reveal of Dacia's first electrified UK model: the Dacia Jogger hybrid.

Due on sale in early 2023, it will be powered by the same electrically assisted 1.6-litre petrol engine used by the Renault Clio E-Tech and Renault Captur E-Tech.

It is also likely to be the cheapest hybrid MPV on the market, with a price expected to sit at around £19,000.

New 2023 Dacia Jogger hybrid primed for Paris debut > >

DS 3 facelift

Changes to the DS 3 include a sleeker front end and powertrain revisions for the electric E-Tense version. It's also ditched the 'Crossback' label, in line with the larger DS 7, because the DS 3 supermini is no longer available.

It hasn't been a best-seller in the UK, but is an important car for the brand on the continent, so Paris seems like a natural fit for the stylish crossover to be shown.

2022 DS 3 drops Crossback tag, EV gains range and power >>

Great Wall Motors

Great Wall Motors is about to launch the Ora brand in the UK with the Funky Cat EV. At Paris, the firm will also detail its plans to enter the European luxury market with the Wey marque, likely led by the Coffee 01.

Advertisement
Back to top

The Wey Coffee 01 is a luxury SUV featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain mating a 201bhp Miller Cycle engine and dual electric motors, giving a total system output of 469bhp. A 40kWh battery means that 93 miles of electric-only driving is possible.

Wey Coffee 01 spearheads Chinese brand's UK launch >>

Jeep Avenger

The Jeep Avenger could be the firm’s biggest launch in years. Based on a new version of Stellantis’s ECMP platform also used for the new Vauxhall Mokka and DS 3, the all-electric baby SUV is the smallest car it has ever produced.

It will be available with either two- or four-wheel drive, with a claimed range of 248 miles, forming the entry point of a five-car line-up. Paris will also play host to the Avenger’s hybrid variant, and we’ll learn about expected pricing at the event, too. It will launch in the first half of 2023. 

Jeep Avenger is electric baby SUV bound for UK next year >>

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Having already launched in the US earlier this year with petrol V6 and V8 engines, the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will appear in Paris next week. It will be the first time the model features a plug-in powertrain, powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to two electric motors. 

The 4xe variant of Jeep’s large SUV will have a total output of 375bhp and 470lb ft of torque. The motors, meanwhile, are powered by a 400V 17kWh battery, which offers a claimed 25 miles of electric-only range and economy of 68.5mpg.

New Jeep Grand Cherokee on sale in 2022 with 375bhp PHEV >>

Mercedes-AMG C63

It’s the end of an era for the Mercedes-AMG C63, which is replacing its V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The sleek coupé’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and a powerful electric motor combine to produce a mouthwatering 670bhp, so it’s certainly not short on grunt. 

Advertisement
Back to top

There are one or two caveats, though – notably the car’s hefty 2112kg kerb weight. Its BMW M3 xDrive rival, meanwhile, weighs in at 1780kg. 

Expect both saloon and estate variants to take to the Mercedes podium in Paris. 

New Mercedes-AMG C63 swaps V8 for 670bhp PHEV system >>

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes will reveal the Mercedes EQE saloon’s larger sibling at a separate online event on 16 October.

Representing a step up in luxury over the Mercedes EQC in the brand’s electric lineup, it is expected to share the EVA2 platform with the regular EQE, trading some range for a bulkier stance and more interior space.

New Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV edges closer to 2023 launch >>

Peugeot 408

In an attempt to introduce a more stylish, rakishly designed car for the masses, Peugeot will give a Paris debut to the 408 ahead of its 2023 launch.

Based on the same platform as the 308, the Peugeot 408 will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc and BMW X2 with a distinctly aerodynamic silhouette.

It won't compromise on interior space, though: unlike the Peugeot 508 saloon, which tapers at the back (reducing head room), the 408 is intented to major on practicality. 

It features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit layout with a digital display and 10.0in touchscreen, and will be available in two plug-in hybrid guises and one petrol from launch. 

2023 Peugeot 408 to arrive with exclusive £43,000 special edition >>

Renault 4

A revived, all-electric Renault 4 will be the cornerstone of the French firm's ambitious plan to refocus its range towards electric power. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Due for a market launch in 2025 as one of seven EVs that Renault will launch in the next seven years, the 4 will use the same underpinnings as the new Renault 5 (below) and be targeted at a more style-conscious audience. 

Reborn Renault 4: electric 4x4 previewed ahead of unveiling >>

Renault 5 racing concept

To celebrate the Renault 5’s 50th birthday, the French giant created the wacky R5 Turbo 3E - an all-electric racing concept born from a desire to go drifting.

It features huge rear tyres, two electric motors combining for 374bhp and a 42kWh battery, yet still weighs only 980kg – very light, considering the power. 

The interior is classic concept car. Racing seats, a modular electronic display and a retro finish give the car nostalgic appeal with a modern finish.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E is 374bhp all-electric drifter >>

Renault Austral

The Renault Austral serves as the replacement to the Renault Kadjar and will be sold in the UK in 2023. It is the first Renault to use the third generation CMF-CD platform developed in partnership with Mitsubishi and Nissan, and also introduces bold new styling cues and a choice of two new hybrid systems. 

Car Review
Alpine A110
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Available with a range of engines, the Austral will feature a 1.2-litre three-pot or 1.2-litre four mated to an electric motor, producing outputs from 138bhp to 196bhp. The smaller engine can achieve as much as 61.4mpg, claims Renault. 

Renault Austral review >>

Used cars for sale

 Alpine Alpine 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£48,991
1,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£46,995
7,906miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Premiere Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2018
£44,995
12,502miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£45,995
5,062miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£45,000
22,214miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£57,750
600miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Color Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£53,995
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£55,000
1,433miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£57,617
1,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
12
Add a comment…
harf 17 October 2022

A motor show, how quaint!

Joking aside, I'm rather frustrated that this is happening but Geneva is not, again. I briefly looked at this instead but it's a right old faff not being particularly close to the airport.

Geneva is brilliant as you can just go there for the day, so no expensive hotel. You can usually sit in a selection of Porsches and even Mclarens if you queue up for a little. Yes, the food and drink prices are silly but where else can you sit in such a varied selection of cars - nowhere!

 And don't say Goodwood, I noticed most of the mainstream manufacturers had gone from there this year.

i, for one, love a Geneva Motor Show day out and am really hoping it happens again

BlahBlah43 15 October 2022
Depressing lineup
Deputy 27 September 2022

€30 for a 7 hour ticket to stand in a queue to look at car (don't touch) rotating on stand whilst eating a €15 cheese and ham baguette and €7 cafe au lait after staying in a nearby €200 hotel for one night.  And you wonder why car shows are in decline!  I'll stick to youtube launches thanks.  I think the Autocar team with their press days, full access and free food forget this!

Andrew1 27 September 2022
... But that baguette will be better than any meal you had in the UK in the last 24 months.
567 27 September 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

... But that baguette will be better than any meal you had in the UK in the last 24 months.

Nonsense! However I wouldn't expect anything less from a remoaner who hasn't gotten over a referendum from 6 years ago. How sad!

567 27 September 2022
Deputy wrote:

€30 for a 7 hour ticket to stand in a queue to look at car (don't touch) rotating on stand whilst eating a €15 cheese and ham baguette and €7 cafe au lait after staying in a nearby €200 hotel for one night.  And you wonder why car shows are in decline!  I'll stick to youtube launches thanks.  I think the Autocar team with their press days, full access and free food forget this!

I agree showing what a complete and utter rip off the Paris Motor Show is to the paying public. Meanwhile so called car journalists enjoy their freebies...

The Colonel 27 September 2022
Deputy wrote:

€30 for a 7 hour ticket to stand in a queue to look at car (don't touch) rotating on stand whilst eating a €15 cheese and ham baguette and €7 cafe au lait after staying in a nearby €200 hotel for one night.  And you wonder why car shows are in decline!  I'll stick to youtube launches thanks.  I think the Autocar team with their press days, full access and free food forget this!

Why would anyone spend €22 on a coffee and sandwhich?  Weird behaviour.  Anyway, it is €16 for the 7 hour, timed arrival, ticket; €30 for the come and go as you wish until 22:30 ticket.  Le choix t'appartient, mais ni l'un ni l'autre n'est obligatoire.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives