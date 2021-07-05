BACK TO ALL NEWS
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: all the cars on show

Don't miss a star car or show debut with our guide to the UK's premier motoring festival
News
5 mins read
9 July 2021

The ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed is back for 2021, following a year's pandemic-related hiatus, and we're in West Sussex taking in all the sights, sounds and smells of Britain's biggest motoring event.

Crowds are at full capacity and several landmark unveilings and dynamic debuts will be taking place. Here’s our guide to the festival’s biggest unveilings. 

Alpina B8 Coupé

Buchloe's performance take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé brings the firm’s characteristically understated bespoke styling, Brembo brakes and a reworked chassis set-up, along with a mouth-watering twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. The new B8 Coupé offers 613bhp and 590lb ft for a top speed of 201mph - a real 'Bahnstormer.

New 2021 Alpina B8 arrives with 613bhp twin-turbo V8

Aston Martin Valkyrie 

Aston Martin’s 1160bhp, multi-million-pound V12 hypercar made its festival debut this year, with F1's Lance Stroll at the wheel up the hill climb. It showcased its blistering performance, accelerating from 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds thanks to its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine.

Aston Martin Valkyrie: road testing begins ahead of deliveries

BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW iX and BMW i4

Three new models from BMW are starring at this year’s FoS, with the all-new 2 Series Coupé dropping its camouflage for the first time on Thursday. Munich’s smallest two-door coupé returns with a choice of rear- and four-wheel drive and a 369bhp M240i range-topper. The all-electric iX SUV is also making its UK debut, alongside the firm’s new Tesla Model 3 rival: the i4 saloon. 

First drive: 2022 BMW 2 Series M240i Coupé prototype review

Chevrolet C8 RHD spec

The American firm has revealed the first ever right-hand drive Corvette, driven by a 6.2-litre V8. Plans plans for both convertible and coupé models to enter the RHD market were revealed last year.

Ferrari SF90 Spider

The Ferrari SF90 Spider took to the hillclimb for its first appearance in the UK. The car is said to offer “record-breaking performance" courtesy of its 769bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 and pair of electric motors. Overall, it produces 986bhp and is the most powerful series-production convertible in the world.

New Ferrari SF90 Spider arrives as 986bhp drop-top hybrid

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Hyundai’s premium brand revealed the Europe-specific Shooting Brake variant of its G70 saloon, but no further details were shared about which powertrains we'd see in the UK. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-pot and a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 are offered in the saloon in other global markets. 

New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is Europe-specific estate

Kia EV6

Kia’s striking new flagship is appearing publicly in the UK for the first time, showing off its radical new design cues and unprecedented levels of performance for the firm. The range opens with a 226bhp rear-wheel-drive model and is topped by the EV6 GT, with a 0-62mph sprint of 3.5sec. 

New 2021 Kia EV6 on sale in May from £40,895

Kimera Evo37 

Italian motorsport outfit Kimera Automobili showed off a prototype of their modernised take on one of the most successful rally cars of all time: the Lancia 037. Named the Evo37, the firm claims it's capable of 498bhp and 406lb ft from a turbocharged four-cylinder unit. That should be enough to get the Evo37 from 0-62mph in around 4.0sec. Two cars were on display at the event, and both featured a preliminary interior with one sporting a unique 'no paint' livery.

Lancia 037: WRC legend reborn as 500bhp Kimera Evo37

Lotus Emira

Lotus’s long-awaited final ICE-only model is one of the stars of the show at Goodwood, with the firm also featuring as the subject of the show’s central feature. The car will be offered with a choice of a four- or six-cylinder engines and has been described by company boss Matt Windle as “a Lotus you can live with”.

Lotus Emira: Firm's final combustion car to arrive on 6 July

Maserati MC20

The MC20 made its debut as part of the festival’s Supercar Run hill climb event, showcasing Maserati's new 630bhp twin-turbocharged V6 Nettuno engine. The Italian company says the MC20 can achieve 0-62mph in just 2.9sec and hit a top speed of 202mph. 

Maserati MC20 review

McLaren Artura

The Woking-based supercar manufacturer showcased its new era of electrification at this year’s festival.The plugin hybrid Artura made its debut at the festival, with a 205mph top speed and 3.0sec 0-60mph acceleration. The firm claims the supercar is capable of up to 19 miles on battery power alone with combined fuel economy exceeding 50mpg.

205mph McLaren Artura gets UK public debut at Goodwood

McMurtry Spéirling

A bespoke, electric sports car, the Spéirling was presented with striking looks and a 60kWh battery that wraps around the cockpit, as opposed to the skateboard set-up favoured by most manufacturers. The firm claims the rear-wheel drive car is capable of a 0-186mph time of under nine seconds.

Mini Pacesetter

Billed as an extreme version of the Mini Electric, the Pacesetter was designed as Formula E’s new safety car. The firm is planning the zero-emissions, John Cooper Works-inspired hot hatch up the festival’s famous hillclimb. It achieves 0-62mph in 6.7sec and could preview a production-spec performance version of Mini's first proper EV. 

Mini Pacesetter: Formula E safety car hints at electric JCW GP

Pininfarina Battista

Automobili Pininfarina's hyper-EV shares powertrain tech with the Rimac Nevera. The nascent firm claims it will be the most powerful road-legal car yet produced in Italy, with four motors delivering up to 1900bhp and 1696lb ft. It also says it will be capable of a sub-2.0sec 0-62mph time and a top speed of around 217mph.

Pininfarina Battista "on track" for 2021 deliveries

Toyota GR 86

The successor to the GT86 debuted at the festival as the third member of Toyota’s sporting GR line-up. It has almost identical dimensions to its predecessor and a similarly low centre of gravity. A 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer engine shared with the new Subaru BRZ (which isn't Europe-bound) packs 232bhp and 184lb ft and musters a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.3sec.

New Toyota GR 86 to make UK debut at Festival of Speed

READ MORE

Lotus Emira handed public debut as Goodwood celebrates brand

2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead at full capacity

