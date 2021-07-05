Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: all the cars on show

The ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed is back for 2021, following a year's pandemic-related hiatus, and we're in West Sussex taking in all the sights, sounds and smells of Britain's biggest motoring event.

Crowds are at full capacity and several landmark unveilings and dynamic debuts will be taking place. Here’s our guide to the festival’s biggest unveilings.

Alpina B8 Coupé

Buchloe's performance take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé brings the firm’s characteristically understated bespoke styling, Brembo brakes and a reworked chassis set-up, along with a mouth-watering twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. The new B8 Coupé offers 613bhp and 590lb ft for a top speed of 201mph - a real 'Bahnstormer.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin’s 1160bhp, multi-million-pound V12 hypercar made its festival debut this year, with F1's Lance Stroll at the wheel up the hill climb. It showcased its blistering performance, accelerating from 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds thanks to its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine.

BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW iX and BMW i4