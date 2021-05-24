BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lancia 037: WRC legend reborn as 500bhp Kimera Evo37

Italian outfit's recreation was completed with help from team who masterminded 1980s WRC campaign
Felix Page Autocar writer
24 May 2021

Italian motorsport outfit Kimera Automobili has revealed a significantly modernised and heavily uprated take on one of the most successful rally cars of all time: the Lancia 037.

The road-legal Evo37 is based on Lancia's fearsome mid-engined World Rally Championship (WRC) contender, which is remembered for being the final rear-driven car to win the top-flight series. 

Kimera refers to the Evo37 as "a tribute to those legendary cars of the 1980s protagonists of the WRC".

The project was completed with contributions from suppliers and engineers who also worked on Lancia's original racer, including engineers Sergio Limone and Vittorio Roberti and two-time WRC champion Miki Biasion. 

Like the 037, the Evo37 is based around the central chassis section of a Lancia Beta Montecarlo, with new tubular frame sections added at the front and rear. 

The chassis has been completely overhauled with new adjustable shocks from Öhlins, modern Brembo performance brakes and Pirelli sport tyres.

Kimera has yet to confirm the final kerb weight of the recreation but claims a power-to-weight ratio of 1hp/2kg, suggesting it tips the scales at around a tonne. 

The dynamic enhancements come alongside upgrades to the mechanicals that take total power to around double that of the original road-going 037.

The engine is based on the standard-specification block but with a package of modifications carried out under the supervision of Claudio Lombardi, the famed Italian engineer who oversaw Lancia's motorsport powertrain programme in the 1980s. 

Kimera claims outputs of 498bhp and 406lb ft from the turbocharged four-cylinder unit, which - while performance figures have yet to be detailed - should be enough to get the Evo37 from 0-62mph in around 4.0sec and to a top speed in the high hundreds.

The overall design remains largely true to that of the original, but visual tweaks include a new set of rally-style wheels and a subtly updated design for the distinctive quad headlights - now LED-equipped.

The bonnet and rear deck have been redesigned, too, while the overhangs at each end have been slightly shortened. 

Inside, exposed carbonfibre and Alcantara upholstery set the Evo37 out from the 1980s original, but nods to its rallying heritage include a hydraulic handbrake, an analogue instrument cluster and four-point racing harnesses. 

Kimera will build 37 examples of the restomod car, with prices starting at £414,000 and 11 examples sold already.

The car will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July before customer deliveries get under way in September.

Lancia Stratos Concept

Lancia Stratos Concept

Modern re-creation of '70s icon is just as fun to drive as we remember - and hugely desirable

405line 24 May 2021

Jeez, that's exotic right up there with the best of the group B exotica. IIRC the last RWD rally car to win before the 4x4 brigade took over. Lovely car from the manufacturer who brought us the Stratos. This is  something I'd love to own. 

Peter Cavellini 24 May 2021

The images do it no favours,so does the color,and like the reborn Stratos, this will never see the road, don't get me wrong, I like the look of it, I just think I'm in the minority.

