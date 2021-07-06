BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe gets 369bhp M240i range-topper

Dynamically focused two-door gets rear-biased four-wheel drive in M-fettled performance trim
6 July 2021

The new, second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé has been unwrapped ahead of a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and a market launch in early 2022.

Retaining rear-wheel drive as standard and a cab-rear silhouette, the new two-door model is pitched at “customers at the sporty end of the driving system seeking an emotionally rich driving experience”.

From launch, it will be offered in three guises: the petrol 220i, with a 2.0-litre turbo four sending 181bhp and 221lb ft to the rear axle; the 220d, with a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre diesel four making 188bhp and 295lb ft; and the M240i xDrive, which has a 3.0-litre petrol straight six and four-wheel drive. This will top the line-up with 369bhp and 369lb ft until the full-fat M2 Coupé arrives later in 2022.

Each model uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Launch Control and Sprint mode functionality. The M240i, which Autocar recently drove in prototype guise, adds an electronic rear differential in line with its heightened handling focus, and its xDrive four-wheel drive system is programmed to give a rear bias in true BMW sports car fashion. A mid-rung 241bhp 230i variant, due in summer 2022, will also be available with a differential on the rear axle.

With 34bhp more power than the previous M240i, the new range-topper hits 62mph from rest in just 4.3sec and tops out at an electronically limited 155mph. Efficiency, meanwhile, is pegged at 32.1- 34.9mpg, which compares with 41.5-44.8mpg for the 220i and 55.4-60.1mpg for the 220d.

Designed with agility and dynamism as top priorities, the coupé is slightly larger than its predecessor, at 4537mm long and 1838mm wide, but stands 28mm shorter, at 1390mm tall.

Its wheelbase has also been extended by 51mm for a “powerful and athletic appearance”, while wider front and rear tracks along with a 12% improvement in torsional rigidity and a near-50:50 frontto-rear weight balance help to enhance cornering abilities.

While remaining true to the overall silhouette of the previous car, the new 2 Series Coupé has been comprehensively redesigned to bring it into line with newer BMW models, such as the 3 Series and Z4.

Notably, though, the large, vertically oriented grilles that adorn the new 4 Series, M3 and M4 are absent. Instead, the 2 Series adopts a pair of more conventional horizontal ‘kidneys’, with engine-cooling air flaps behind. Performance-inspired design cues for all models extend to a low front apron, flared wheel arches and swollen rear haunches.

Back to top

The sportier M240i is marked out specifically by its squared-off sports exhaust, a bespoke front splitter, colourcoded rear spoiler, grey trim elements and unique 19in M Sport alloy wheels.

The M Sport styling package, which brings 18in alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, variable sports steering and a host of other optional extras, will be standard on UK versions of the 220i, 230i and 220d.

The range-wide performance connotations are carried across to the four-seat cabin, where standard-fit front sports seats, optionally heated and electrically adjustable, are mounted low in front of a sports-style multifunction steering wheel and a “driver-focused” dashboard.

Orders for the new 2 Series Coupé will begin in early 2022, with the 220i opening the line-up at £34,980, climbing to £36,900 for the 220d and £45,795 for the M240i.

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
BlahBlah43 7 July 2021
Damn, I need to go buy the current hen ASAP. Cars are officially getting worse each generation. Rwd 240i manual I am buying before they are gone. Sucks to be an enthusiast
Mikey C 7 July 2021

Another BMW made worse looking. Much worse looking :-(

artill 7 July 2021

The basic shape is quite appealing, and the concept of a 2 door saloon, or couple if you prefer is also great. But why add all those fussy details, they really dont improve it.

However, for me the total absence of a manual box eliminates its appeal. 

Oh, and Autocar (Mr Page), i am sure every model will come with a rear differential, it will not be reserved for just the 230i

