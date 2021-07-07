BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lamborghini Aventador bows out with 769bhp Ultimae edition
Lamborghini Aventador bows out with 769bhp Ultimae edition

New LP 780-4 Ultimae edition is the final non-electrified outing for Lambo's hallowed V12
7 July 2021

More than a decade after its launch, the Lamborghini Aventador is bowing out with the limited-run LP 780-4 Ultimae edition, which is also Sant’Agata’s final pure-combustion V12 production car.

Appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ultimae is described as “a celebration of the iconic V12 super-sports car and combustion engine in a final production model”.

As reported by Autocar earlier this year, Lamborghini’s venerable naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine will be used for a final time in the Aventador’s successor but with a hybrid powertrain element serving as a bridge to pure-electric Lamborghini models in the future.

The 6.5-litre unit produces 10bhp more in the LP 780-4 Ultimae than in the previous range-topping Aventador, the SVJ, sending 769bhp (780PS, hence the name) to both axles, which means Lamborghini’s final pure-combustion V12 model is also its most powerful. The Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 produces 819bhp but is limited to track use.

The Ultimae’s 531lb ft torque peak matches the SVJ’s, with which it shares its power- to-weight ratio. But with a 0-62mph time of just 2.8sec and a top speed of 221mph, the Ultimae claims the crown as the fastest road-going Aventador.

The Ultimae is subtly marked out from other Aventadors by way of a unique styling package that “takes the best components” of the S and SVJ.

The 350 coupés and 250 roadsters – each sold with a numbered plaque – will be offered in a range of unique colour schemes, including a new grey-on-grey option with contrasting red trim elements, while the roadster can be specified with an exposed carbonfibre roof panel.

Prices for the run-out Aventador model have yet to be revealed but are expected to start at more than £400,000.

Peter Cavellini 7 July 2021

Manual boxes are old hat now, I like you thought cars like these were the visceral best way to enjoy a car with a big V12 ,well, having recently driven a car without gears, I'd never go back, it's only adjusting your driving technique that sorts the dilemma.

Sonic 7 July 2021

Thier final opportunity to mate a manual transmission with a V12 (Like some early Murcielagos had), and they didn't take it. That's a shame.

