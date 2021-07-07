Lamborghini Aventador bows out with 769bhp Ultimae edition

More than a decade after its launch, the Lamborghini Aventador is bowing out with the limited-run LP 780-4 Ultimae edition, which is also Sant’Agata’s final pure-combustion V12 production car.
Appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ultimae is described as “a celebration of the iconic V12 super-sports car and combustion engine in a final production model”.
As reported by Autocar earlier this year, Lamborghini’s venerable naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine will be used for a final time in the Aventador’s successor but with a hybrid powertrain element serving as a bridge to pure-electric Lamborghini models in the future.
The 6.5-litre unit produces 10bhp more in the LP 780-4 Ultimae than in the previous range-topping Aventador, the SVJ, sending 769bhp (780PS, hence the name) to both axles, which means Lamborghini’s final pure-combustion V12 model is also its most powerful. The Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 produces 819bhp but is limited to track use.
The Ultimae’s 531lb ft torque peak matches the SVJ’s, with which it shares its power- to-weight ratio. But with a 0-62mph time of just 2.8sec and a top speed of 221mph, the Ultimae claims the crown as the fastest road-going Aventador.
The Ultimae is subtly marked out from other Aventadors by way of a unique styling package that “takes the best components” of the S and SVJ.
The 350 coupés and 250 roadsters – each sold with a numbered plaque – will be offered in a range of unique colour schemes, including a new grey-on-grey option with contrasting red trim elements, while the roadster can be specified with an exposed carbonfibre roof panel.
Prices for the run-out Aventador model have yet to be revealed but are expected to start at more than £400,000.
READ MORE
Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 review
Lamborghini Aventador successor to keep V12 but add hybrid punch
Lamborghini readies PHEV versions of Urus, Huracan and Aventador
Join the debate
Add your comment
Manual boxes are old hat now, I like you thought cars like these were the visceral best way to enjoy a car with a big V12 ,well, having recently driven a car without gears, I'd never go back, it's only adjusting your driving technique that sorts the dilemma.
Thier final opportunity to mate a manual transmission with a V12 (Like some early Murcielagos had), and they didn't take it. That's a shame.