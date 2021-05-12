BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake revealed at Goodwood
Ford Puma Rally1 revealed as hybrid WRC racer for 2022

New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake revealed at Goodwood

Hyundai's premium brand unwraps Europe-specific estate at Festival of Speed
8 July 2021

New premium brand Genesis has debuted the G70 Shooting Brake at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Its the first model developed specifically for the European market.

Hyundai’s premium brand will launch in the UK this summer, initially selling the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. Those will soon be followed by the smaller GV70 SUV and the G70 in saloon and newly revealed estate form.

Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch said that the firm’s first Europe-specific variant, which it previewed last week, “is a clear statement of our commitment to the region."

The G70 Shooting Brake draws heavily on the design of its saloon sister. Genesis says the decision to develop a streamlined estate for European customers was made because it is “a bodystyle firmly rooted in European automotive history and favoured by customers in the premium luxury sector." Its interior is presented with chrome trim, a central infotainment screen and a multifunction steering wheel.  

The car has previously been spied testing and shares its styling with the saloon, with the single-piece glass hatch extended to meet the ‘floating’ spoiler at the rear of the estate, in an attempt to give it a more “athletic” profile.

At 4685mm long and 1400mm high with a wheelbase of 2835mm, the G70 Shooting Brake is the same size as the G70 saloon. 

Genesis says it offers extra capacity than the saloon, which has a 330-litre boot. It has maximised luggage space by moving the bootlid hinges forward.

Genesis has also yet to offer any details of which powertrains will be offered on the G70 Shooting Brake. In other markets, the saloon version is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 3.3-litre twin-turbocarged petrol V6, in combination with both rear- and four-wheel-drive.

superstevie 8 July 2021

I like this.  Do I think it will sell in huge numbers? Nope, and neither do Genesis.

Hughbl 8 July 2021

First glance, I thought it was a Volvo with the Thor's hammer headlight treatment.

Overall, not a bad looking car.

Reasonable 8 July 2021

I like this, but I don't know why. I think an estate/hatch is inherently better than a saloon, and at least it's not an SUV or crossover. It would need a really good hybrid drivetrain to be a contender in the market though.

